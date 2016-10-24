Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Inter-Guianas Games … Guyana blank Suriname in Boys & Girls table tennis

Oct 24, 2016

Guyanese racquet wielders totally dominated their Surinamese counterparts in the table tennis segment of the Inter-Guianas Games Competition which continued yesterday, at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
In the Boys and Girls competition, Guyana blanked Suriname 5-0 to come out clear cut winners.
In the full results:
Guyana males 5-0 Suriname
Shemar Britton 3-0 Adesh Jawir (11-5, 11-3, 11-1)
Elishaba Johnson 3-0 Jared Joogea (11-2, 11-4, 11-7)
Nicklous Romain/Elishaba Johnson 3-1 Jared Joogea/ Adesh Jawir (11-8, 11-3, 8-11, 11-7)
Britton 3-0 Joogea (11-6, 11-4, 11-1)
Romain 3-1 Kono Abas (11-7, 11-3, 10-12, 12-10)

Guyana females 5-0 Suriname
Priscilla Greaves 3-0 Kristel Wijntuin (11-2, 11-4, 11-3)
Naveah Clarkston 3-1 Sharifa Hooghart (11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 11-4)
Selenas Jackman,/Aneka Phillips 3-0 Hooghart/wijntuin 3-0 (11-5, 11-5, 11-5)
Jackman 3-0 Janily Tamrin (11-4, 11-2, 13-11)
Greaves 3-0 Hooghart (11-6, 11-5, 11-2)

