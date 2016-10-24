Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

IGG Futsal … Guyana lose series 2-0; hammered 2-12 in game 2

Oct 24, 2016 Sports 0

A near miss by Suriname’s Gillaume Strooker in the second half of the first match

Suriname comfortably won the Inter Guiana Games Futsal series against Guyana 2-0 following their second consecutive win by a 12-2 margin yesterday morning at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.
There was supposed to be a third match as per programme but due to a number of other disciplines that were not played on Saturday evening and had to be pushed to yesterday, the two countries agreed that once a nation would have won two consecutive matches in the 3-games series, a third match would not be needed.
Having lost the first match on Saturday 11-1, Guyanese fans were hoping to see their team put up stiffer resistance in game two but the Surinamese, the more experienced side once again, showed their class in this format by running out 4-1 leaders by the end of the first half (20 minutes).
They visitors got goals from Stefano Mac-Donald (6th), Nazario Doesburg (9th), Terence Aroeman (13th) and Elyah Pengel in the 15th minute. Guyana got their lone first half goal from Kendal Lewis in the 18th minute.
Like they did in the first match, the young Dutch boys were relentless in the second half as they fired in eight goals to Guyana’s one which came off the boot of Collyer Daniels in the 35th minute.
Suriname blasted back to back goals within the first minute of the second half through Pengel and Aroeman, the second for both players in the match as Suriname raced to a 6-1 lead.
Thereafter, goals were scored by Mac-Donald (25th, 30th) to complete his hat-trick, Renaldo Teloud (26th), Denilson Joekoe (27th), Gelton Alphons (28th) and Gillaume Strooker in the 36th minute.

