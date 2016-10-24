Guyana Karate College holds successful Grading Examination

The Guyana Karate College (GKC) on Saturday last held the third of its tri-annual grading examinations for the year 2016, for students belonging to its dojos on the Patio of the St. Joseph High School on Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

The grading examinations which began at 1.00 p.m. sharp on a breezy afternoon saw Karatekas of all ages undertake testing for the various belt ranks from 9thkyu (white belts with yellow stripes) all the way to 1stkyu (brown belt).

This year is the 10th anniversary of its establishment of the Guyana Karate College, and the grading capped off a number of activities that were held this year to coincide with this significant milestone including a recently held Grand Bingo.

The Judging team was led by Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-a-Tai, the Guyanese born Chairman and Chief Instructor of the IKD who is a 9th degree black belt with over fifty years experience in karate-do, and also included Sensei Jeffrey Wong a 6th Dan, who is the Senior Instructor and Vice Chairman of the College along with Sensei Dr. Guy Low 5th Dan, Sensei Lavern Jones a 5th Dan and Sensei Aubrey Bettencourt also a 5th Dan Black Belt.

Leading the list of promotions for these grading examinations for the GKC was the attainment of a Sandan rank or third degree black belt by Tashana Wong, a Caribbean and World Champion who has successfully represented the GKC and Guyana at many regional and international tournaments. Ms. Wong showed poise and grace as she went through her katas whilst displaying true grit, stamina and determination as she faced and defended herself against multiple attackers, predominantly males who were physically sturdier and stouter than her and who were experienced martial artists.

The other successful karatatas attained the following belt ranks:

Moving from 10thKyu to 9thKyu (White to White with Yellow Stripe) – Eli Jordan, Ameer Shariff, Daniel Amos, Prosper Jacobus, Josiah Ramnarine. David Persaud, Skipping from 10thKyu to 8thKyu (Yellow) are Chinelo Enekwechi, Anusha Jodhan; and skipping from 10thKyu (White) all the way to 5thKyu (Blue) were Najuma Gibbs and Jermain Holder.

Moving from 9thkyu to (White with Yellow Stripe) to 8thKyu was Rizwan Mahadeo. Moving from 7thKyu (Orange) to 6th Kyu (Green) were Rishabh Ramessar, Micaiah DePeazer, Omar Shariff, Joshua Aaron and Adisa Congreaves. Whilst skipping from 7thKyu (Orange) to 5thKyu (Blue) were Jared Bird, Daniel Gonsalves, Jadon Lee, Laurie Baptiste, Aretha Trisho Persaud, Esha Fredericks. Moving from 6thkyu (Green) to 5thKyu (Blue) were Laurence Baptiste, Angelina Campayne, Amber De Goeas, whist skipping from 6thKyu (Green) to 4thKyu (Purple) was Jose Rodrigues.

Moving from 5thKyu (Blue) to 4thKyu (Purple) was Sherlock Scott whilst Somlata Bispat, Sophia Mittelholzer, Joshua Gibbs William Grant (Sr) skipped from 5thKyu to 3rdKyu. Daniel Denny moved from 4th (Purple) Kyu to 3rdKyu (Brown), whilst Brandon Yong jumped from 4thKyu (Purple) to 2nd (Brown).

Moving from 3rdKyu (Brown) to 2ndKyu Brown were Paula Louis-Grant, Jayden Jettoo-Sewnarine, Nathanael Archer, Nalini Rampersaud, whilst Javed Nurhausain skipped from 3rd Kyu (Brown) to 1st Kyu (Brown. Moving from 2nd Kyu (Brown) to 1stKyu (Brown) were Diego De Nobrega, Zaine Bispat, Jonathan Ng-A-Fook, Taissa De Nobrega, Josiah Dyall.