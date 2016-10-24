Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Girl flees to police station after alleged gang rape

Oct 24, 2016 News 0

– residents take victim to hospital after lone rank unable to leave post

Ranks at Berbice are seeking to question three young men after a hysterical 20-year-old girl ran into a police station alleging that they raped her shortly after she had gone to a night club with them.
Kaieteur News understands that the matter is being investigated by ranks from the Force’s Sexual Offences Unit.
Residents near one station helped clothe the victim, who was in a state of undress, after hearing her screaming outside the station. They then took her to a hospital, and to two other police stations. A senior police official said that no officer from the Force’s Sexual Offences Unit was present at the first station when the young woman went there.
According to reports, the 20-year-old had visited a popular Berbice night club on Saturday night. She told relatives she then left with three male friends, who had a vehicle and had promised to drop her home.
However, during the journey, the men allegedly said that they had to take someone to the Corentyne. Then, instead of taking her home, allegedly took her to a house, where they threatened and sexually assaulted her.
She claimed that she managed to flee from the house and flag down a truck driver, who took her to a police station.
A police official said that the young woman recounted that she came out of the night club at around 04.30 hrs. She was reportedly under the influence. Her three male friends, who were going further up the Corentyne, offered to drop her home.
“They (allegedly) drove to the Corentyne and had sex with her against her will. She reported the matter, and we are making efforts to locate the suspects.”
A resident who lives near to the station where the alleged victim made a report said that he heard her screaming in the station at around 06.00 hrs. She had apparently become hysterical after the lone rank there indicated that he could not leave the station.
According to the resident, the young woman, who was not fully dressed, ran out of the station. Two women helped to ensure she was decently clothed before assisting in taking her to a private hospital. Staff there informed them that they would have to take her to a public hospital, and this was done. She then made a report at another police station after being medically examined.

