Floodlight overcome Savage, TSC beat DCC in U-13 fixture

Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM
Floodlight defeated Savage by 40 runs, while Transports SC got the better of Demerara Cricket Club by 21 runs in two T20 fixtures played on Friday night at DCC.
Floodlight batted first and posted 185-4 with Andrew Lyght Jr scoring 67 and Ricky Deonarain 49 not out. The pair added 135 for the second wicket after Floodlight lost Yunnis Yusuf who was bowled by Chanderpaul Singh for 11. Lyght smashed eight fours and one six before he was bowled by Terry Narine for 67, while Deonarain, a former Upper Corentyne first division captain, struck two fours and four towering sixes. Shawn Massiah chipped in with 23 (3×4, 1×6) as Narine claimed 2-27.
Savage openers Ramo Malone and Diaram Hemraj struggled upfront as Floodlight bowlers maintained a steady line and length. Hemraj was removed by Patrick Khan for 19, while Malone, who struck five fours, was bowled by Rabindra Singh for 35. Nadir Baksh hit four fours in scoring 25 while Seemangal Yadram got 20 as Savage ended on 145-7. Ramchand Ragbber and Khan picked up two wickets each.
In the U-13 game, TSC took first strike and posted 118-5 with Mavendra Dindyal scoring an attractive 51 including nine sweetly timed fours, while Alvin Mohabir made 16 not out. Daniel Mootoo and Joel Mohabir had two wickets each while Romeo Deonarain had one.
DCC responded with 97-3. Joel Gilkes and J. Vanlange made 16; Mootoo got 15 and Brandon Jaikarran 13. Jonathan Barton and Tatthesh Shivrattan had one wicket apiece.
(Zaheer Mohamed)
