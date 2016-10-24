Latest update October 24th, 2016 12:55 AM

Driver allegedly flees scene after slamming into former principal

Oct 24, 2016

Former Principal of the Academy of Professional Studies, Vishnu Rampersaud, is fortunate to have escaped unhurt after a speeding driver slammed into his car, causing him to overturn on the East Bank Demerara Public Road, yesterday.
But he was left alone to speak with traffic ranks, after the driver who hit his vehicle allegedly fled the scene, leaving his wife and children behind.

Rampersaud’s overturned vehicle

Rampersaud related that he was proceeding south on the East Bank Demerara public road near Herstelling when he noticed a silver car in his rearview mirror approaching at a high rate of speed.  Rampersaud said he gave way for the driver to overtake, but that car began to sway. The car then hit his vehicle causing him to veer off the road and hit the culvert.
Rampersaud added that his vehicle then overturned and ended up in the drain that runs alongside the roadway. The man said when he exited his car, a passersby said to him “look the other driver running away”.
When Kaieteur News approached the occupants of the other automobile involved, it was alleged that the car had sustained a blow out of the left side rear tyre. However, checks revealed no such damage.
When asked about the driver’s whereabouts, a female occupant said the driver had been transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre (DDC), since he was injured.
Another witness said that he too saw the driver fleeing through Herstelling after the accident.
“It shocked me because the woman with the children just left standing there, how a man could do something like that.”
Staff at the Diagnostic Centre said that they had not treated anyone in relation to an accident.

