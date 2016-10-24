Cyclist dies in Goed Fortuin accident

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Saturday night at Goed Fortuin Public Road West Bank Demerara (WBD), which resulted in the death of 58-year-old Albert Shivdyal.

Shivdyal, also of Goed Fortuin was at the time riding a bicycle when the accident occurred.

Investigations have so far revealed that motor car PNN 7289 was proceeding north along the western driveway at a fast rate, while the cyclist was proceeding in the same direction, but on the eastern side of the road.

It is alleged that the cyclist then crossed the road and was struck down. He was picked up by ranks on police patrol and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car; no trace of blood alcohol was recorded.

The driver has since been taken into custody.

A distance of 126 feet from the point of impact was documented by the investigator.