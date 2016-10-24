Apostle Ragnauth wins Demerara Life annual Golf Tournament

Very keen competition marked the Demerara Mutual Life Assurance annual golf tournament on Saturday last at Lusignan Golf Club. But it was Apostle Balgobin Ragnauth of the Life Spring Ministries, also former East Coast Demerara representative national sprinter in his youth (1980/81), and now an avid golfer for just about three years, who excelled.

Club President Mr. Oncar Ramroop expressed gratitude for the nearly 25 years of unwavering support that Demerara Mutual had given to the Lusignan Golf Club.

He noted that Dem Mutual, in existence for some 125 years, serving the peoples in Guyana, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Grenada, is one of the main providers of Life, Health, Loss and other financial indemnities.

He noted, it is also their faithful, consistent, and remarkably long standing support of golfing in Guyana that makes them dear to the Lusignan Golf Club.

Responding to Mr. Ramroop, Mr. Clarence Perry, Marketing Manager of the Demerara Mutual Group of Companies indicated, “We are very appreciative of the gracious words of President Ramroop concerning Demerara Mutual. We can assure you that Dem Mutual will continue to support golfing in Guyana and is likely to even increase this support in the future. In fact, we look forward to the time when members of Dem Mutual will have a permanent membership relation with the Club, and not only be here for tournament occasions.”

This tournament in the usual good flare of Dem Mutual, and played on the open Medal Play format, produced fine competition for the Best Net scores. At the end of the day, 1st and 2nd place winners, as well as 3rd and 4th place winners tied on their net scores. It was the performance on the back-9 that determined the final places.

Winners were:- 1st Balgobin Ragnauth 69/27; 2nd Aleem Hussain 69/17; 3rd Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud 70/14; 4th Kalyan Tiwari 70/15.

Meanwhile, other golfers who must be honorably mentioned in that they did well and were close to the final 4 included;- Avinash Persaud 71/2; Assrodeen Shaw 71/18; Deanand Bissessar 71/18; Gavin Todd 72/19; Hilbert Shields 72/16; and Patrick Prashad 72/9.

Other winners were:- Best Gross – Avinash Persaud (73); Nearest to The Pin (7’) – Gavin Todd; Most Honest Golfer – Guy Griffith.

Winner Apostle Ragnauth, styling himself as ‘a preacher who plays golf’, said, “My life as a preacher helps me in this game, because I am able to apply mental discipline to the sport just as I need to do in my ministry. In addition the camaraderie at the Lusignan Golf Club is very refreshing and encourages me to play regularly. Moreover, my wife, Pauline is also a big support and encouragement for me to play and do well.”

This is Apostle Ragnauth’s third time in the winning circle in a little over a month, as he placed 1st in the Household Plus tournament of Saturday, September 10th and placed 3rd in the Trophy Stall tournament of Saturday, October 15th.

President Ramroop also expressed appreciation to members Hilbert Shields, Deanand Bissessar and Mike Gayadin, who have undertaken to improve the golf course and its environs, and have so far done a very good job with the preparation of the course.