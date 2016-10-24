2016 Elite Caribbean Road Cycling C/ships – Time Trials … Fraser-Green is 7th; says it’s a travesty male team couldn’t attend

By Franklin Wilson

Always a committed professional who has taken great pride in not only representing Guyana but coming home annually to compete in the National Time Trials and Road Race Championships, UK based Claire Fraser-Green placed 7th of 12 competitors at this year’s Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships Time Trials in Guadeloupe on Saturday last.

The reigning female Road Race and Time Trial Queen speaking with Kaieteur Sport before the Time Trials and Road Race which was set for yesterday said she was excited to represent Guyana despite not having a straight forward year on the cycle for various reasons.

“One being work, which has been very hectic for the past two (2) years and cycling has taken the hit. It feels very good to be on the bike and racing again, and being here in Guadeloupe, with reasonable form, is a wonderful feeling. The people and place have made us very welcome.”

While expressing delight at being chosen for Guadeloupe and thanking all who would have made her representation possible, the four-time (consecutive) national champion expressed disappointment at being the lone Guyanese in Guadeloupe following the male team’s withdrawal due to administrative and financial issues plaguing the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF).

“I am, however, incredibly sad to be the only Guyanese rider here; it diminishes the experience, without my friends (teammates) the camaraderie, which is so important and makes pulling on the National jersey the best feeling in the world, is missing. Yes, it is great to see my friends from the other countries but it is not the same. It is also a waste of an opportunity to show off our talent.”

Fraser-Green informed that the Time Trial course which they were able to survey would have suited “our” riders.

“I know some of them have been targeting this race all year, so for them not to be here, well, it is a travesty.”

She also informed that there were some notable absences in Guadeloupe especially on the women’s side.

“Some because of injury, some making a stand that there is still no drugs testing going on; I completely agree, it should happen every year at this race, and others have had difficulties with visas and travel expenses, like our male team.”

“I remain committed, continuing to race clean (without the use of performance enhancing drugs) and raising the profile not only of Guyanese cycling but of women’s cycling in the region.”

Trinidad and Tobago’s Teniel Campbell won the Time Trials with the French pair of Laura Gueppois and Christel Martinez Christel 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Lisa Groothuesheidkamp of Curacao placed 4th, Barbadian Milissa Bradshaw was 5th and Melissa Alexandrine also of France, 6th.