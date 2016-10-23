Rising Sun and Jumbo Jet race meet …Epic battle anticipated among Kazi Azari, Burbon Bullet and Spit Fire

Fans will throng the Rising Sun Turf Club, Arima Park, West Coast, Berbice today when the Rising Sun Turf Club and the Jumbo Jet Businesses stage their eight race horserace programme with over $4M in cash

trophies and other incentives available for the taking.

Last minute entries have pushed the number of horses entered to over 70.

The main event is the E and lower 1400M race and an interesting line up will see recent winner Spit Fie leading the charge. However, with the once vaunted Kari Azari, and Burbon Bullet back in the fray, add the ever improving Release the Beast, It’s My Choice, Perfect Windstorm and the seedy Media Day all looking to have their day, an intriguing contest is expected. The classy Spit Fire will have to be firing on all cylinders in an effort to burn up the track to get home first for the winning package of $1.2M and trophy.

Red Rocket, Big Man Boss, Keep on Swinging, Cat Messiah, Campador, Rosetta and Precise Gold are all in the running for the golden package of $800,000 and trophy over 1400M.

A competitive field led by Appealing Harvest, Big Man Boss, Amazing Run, Isn’t She Charming, Anfield, Rosetta, Princes Paige, Campador and Bird Man will be looking to caged its opponent in the H2 and lower 1100M event for a winning package of $500,000 and trophy.

It’s a fiery affair in the two years old Guyana bred event with Seven Dust, Super Cat, Street Fighter, Irish Baby, Royal Jet, Miss Olympic, Snow Prince, Awesome Cash and Call me Pepper looking to burn their opponents over 1100M for the $500,000 and trophy at stake.

A number of animals have been entered for the event for three year old West Indies Maidens that have not earned over $100,000, three year old Guyana Bred Horses and those classified “I” and lower for the prize package of $375,000 and trophy over 1100. Among them are Jumbo Gift, Liquid Lion, She So Special, Maid of The cat, Ready for Romance and Miss Christina.

Other horses such as Flow Joe, Sea Bird, Confusion, Affinity, Royal Prince, Super Cat, Plane Land Black Dust, Shining Copper, East Lion, Red Region, Free Gift, She is in control, Golden Kiss, Liquid Lion, Red Jet and Party Time among others have been entered for the other three events.

The events are for animals classified J and Lower, K and lower and L and lower are all 1100M for events and over 30 horses entered to compete.

The champion jockey, champion stable and champion trainer will all receive trophies and other accolades, compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers. (Samuel Whyte)