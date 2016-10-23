Murder of Mahaicony female shop owner…14-year-old suspect is behaving like a hardcore criminal–police source

“This little boy is behaving like a hardcore criminal.” This is how detectives, probing the murder of Bibi Nesha Shairoon, whose bound body was found in her Mahaicony home last Monday, described the 14-year-old suspect. The teenager was implicated in the woman’s murder by his accomplice on Thursday.

The 25-year-old man confessed to beating their victim in the head with a flying pan when they pounced on her two Saturdays ago.

“We are frustrated. Imagine, this is a little boy and he behaving like he has the world of experience in the ‘criminal world.’ I could have sworn that he would have been the one to first confess but this banna holding out,” the cop said.

When the 14-year-old was arrested last Monday, he told detectives that he was hanging out with the 25-year-old during the time the woman was murdered.

The cops eventually tracked down the 25-year-old, just to confirm the teen’s story but it was then the young man broke down during interrogation and confessed to the crime.

However, police sources said that the teenager is tougher than he seems since he continues to deny the allegation.

As a result of his denial, ranks were forced to seek additional time to interrogate him.

Kaieteur News was told that the attack on the woman was planned by the teen, who at one time, worked with her.

“The 25-year-old is from Berbice but he got a job with a man from Mahaicony and he was staying in a little shack the man built for him. He said that between 11:00 and 12:00 noon on Saturday, he was home when the lil boy come call he,” the source said.

He further explained that the teenager allegedly told him that he had a “work” for them to go on.

”This man said that the lil boy took him to the woman’s house. One went around one side, and the other one went around the other side of the house. Apparently, he is saying that the teenager like he went there before he and take out the boards from the wall, because when he got there, it was already removed,” the source recalled.

Kaieteur News was further told that when the two suspects arrived at the location, the teenager managed to slip into the woman’s home from the opening at the side of the house and opened the back door for his accomplice.

The two tip-toed in the woman’s home and rushed in on her while she was sitting on a chair in her room.

”He (25-year-old suspect) said that when they got into the house, the woman was sitting on a chair in her bedroom and they asked her for money and she went upstairs and give them $300,000 she had in a bag,” the police source said.

After collecting the money, they proceeded to tie the woman so that they could have searched for more valuables.

”He (25-year-old suspect) said that the teenager help tie up the woman but when she started to fight with them, he took a frying pan and beat her in the head.”

Kaieteur News was told that once the two young men were satisfied with their loot, they left the scene and the older suspect travelled to Berbice with his share.

”He smokes and he had some drug debt in Berbice so he went there and pay the people he owed,” the source revealed.

The teenager was arrested last Monday, a few hours after the woman’s bound body was discovered in her bedroom while his friend was taken into police custody the following day.

Relatives informed the cops of their suspicions of the 14-year-old, since there was a confrontation between the victim and the teen a few months ago after she suspected him of stealing phone cards from her home.

”She used to hide her phone cards in the microwave and the teen knew. Like he went in the house and thief dem. When she was killed, the person stole the cards from the microwave again and only this teen knew where she hides the cards, so we suspected it was him,” the relative said.

Investigations are ongoing.