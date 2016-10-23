Letter to the Sports Editor…A compelling case for National Coach

Dear Editor,

The dust has settled and the Guyana Male National Football Team has been eliminated from the 2016 Scotiabank CFU 2016 Caribbean Cup qualifiers. Coach Jamaal Shabazz is set to resign. Will Coach Wayne Dover be given the chance to return as the national coach for the third time to lead Guyana to historic moments again?

Coach Dover was appointed national coach of Guyana in 2009 for the second time and immediately led the national team to victory in an International tournament in Suriname which was celebrating their Independence that year.

The tournament was named Independence Cup. Suriname, French Guiana, Curacao and Guyana took part. Guyana won all three (3) games by 1-0 margins to lift the Ronald Venetian trophy, the then President of Suriname.

Dover was retained as National Coach for the 2010 Digicel Caribbean Cup and led the team in round one (1) in Suriname topping the group with three (3) wins against Suriname, Curacao and St. Lucia where the team qualified for the second round in Trinidad & Tobago in a group with Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago and St. Vincent.

Guyana qualified as the second placed team in that group and moved onto the quarter finals of the 2010 Digicel Caribbean Cup in Martinique where they faced Jamaica, Antigua and Guadeloupe. That year Guyana was ranked the highest ever in its history, 86 in the FIFA Coca Cola World Rankings.

This excellent show by Dover should be looked at seriously for consideration of him being rehired as National Coach by the President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde.

This young talented Guyanese has excelled over the years with club and country and deserves the recognition.

Respectfully,

Mark Xavier

Former Senior Male National Team Manager