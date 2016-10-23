Pakistan take control of second test v West Indies

(Reuters) Pakistan piled up 452 runs and reduced West Indies to 106 for four to take control of the second test in Abu Dhabi on the second day on Saturday.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq made 96 and Sarfraz Ahmed 56 to lift the hosts to an imposing first-innings total as they bid for a victory that would give them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Younus Khan struck a century on the first day.

West Indies lost both openers lbw, Leon Johnson falling to fast bowler Rahat Ali for 12 and Darren Bravo to spinner Yasir Shah for 43.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels shared a steady third-wicket partnership of 41 but both fell in quick succession shortly before the close to give Pakistan the upper hand.

Samuels was caught by Sami Aslam at slip off Rahat for 30 and two balls later Brathwaite was needlessly run out for 21 following a mix-up with his partner Devendra Bishoo.