IGG Futsal…Doesburg’s helmet-trick sets up crushing 11-1 win for Suriname

By Franklin Wilson

Suriname inked their name in the Inter Guiana Games history books with a crushing 11-1 win over Guyana when Futsal was played at this level for the first time yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Clear superiority in the shorter format of the game, the Dutch team, urged on by their supporters and competing athletes from other disciplines at these games erased a 1-0 deficit to pummel their English speaking counterparts following a second half 8-goal blitz.

Guyana had taken the early lead 7 minutes into the match as they dominated the opening exchanges; Daquan Wilson performing the honours of scoring the first goal, also historical.

But that was all the glory the locals would have experienced as the Surinamese gradually took control of proceedings and never again allowed the home team to get on the score sheets.

Terence Aroeman drew the Surinamese level 17 minutes on and one minute later, another Aroeman goal followed split seconds later by Stefano Mac-Donald’s strike sent the visitors ahead 3-1; a lead they kept intact up to the half way mark of the match.

Home fans were hoping to see a recovery of some sorts from the Guyanese players in the final 20 minutes but that was not to be as the Dutch boys fired in goals at will, showing a superior understanding of the game whilst also employing a number of game tricks to set them apart.

Another evident trait of the Surinamese’ game was the way the Technical staff utalised their substitutes, rotating them regularly ensuring almost fresh legs throughout the encounter, something the Guyanese failed to do.

Nazario Doesburg blasted a helmet-trick with goals in the 24th, 25th, 37th and 39th minute, while netting one each were Elyah Pengel (27), Gelton Alphons (31), Denilson Joekoe (34) and Gillaume Strooker in the 36th minute.

The second and third matches in the 3-game series would be played today at the same venue at 09:00hrs and 13:00hrs, respectively when the home side would hope to take at least one of these two remaining matches.

While the Surinamese converted all but one of their penalties after the Guyanese would have committed five fouls; the Guyanese failed to convert all of theirs even as Suriname also reached the 5-foul limit.