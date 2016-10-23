IGG Badminton..Suriname demolish Guyana 5-0

By Sean Devers

Without their best player Narayan Ramdhani who is unavailable due a scholarship in

Canada, Guyana’s Badminton team were demolished 5-0 by Suriname as the action in the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) three-day multi sports Event at the National Gymnasium continued yesterday.

In uncomfortable heat and watched by Director of Sports Christopher Jones, his predecessor Neil Kumar and Acting Permanent Secretary of Sport in Suriname Luciano Mentowikromo, the young Guyanese just managed to win a single set in five matches as Suriname captured IGG Gold.

Guyana took Silver in the two nation Games as only the Boy’s doubles game between Guyana’s Jonathan Mangra and Ronald Chang Yuei and the Suriname pair of Juan Delprado and Jasha Atmochkromo, went to three sets as the Guyanese, guilty of playing too many loops and getting them smashed, lost 15-21, 21-19, 18-21.

In the Boy’s singles, Mangra lost 11-21, 17-21 to Delprado despite a spirited fight back in the second, while in the Girls singles 14 year-old Priyanna Ramdhani was no match for the bigger 18-year-old Caribbean U-19 Girls Champion Santusha Ramzan and lost 15-21, 14-21.

Both players looked talented and were both watched by their fathers, Guyana’s Gokarn Ramdhani and Suriname’s Coach Eugene Ramzan. But in the end the superior strength of the Dutch lass made the big difference especially her

powerful smashes.

In the Girls doubles Guyanese Ramraj and Kara Abrams lost to Mangra and Atmochkromo 7-21-18-21, while Chang Yuen and Ramdhani were beaten by the Suriname pair of Atmochkromo and Ramzan in arguable what was the most competitive match of the day.

Suriname’s Coach Ramzan attributed his team’s dominating perform to two main areas. “We have a Badminton population which is much larger than Guyana’s which is small. We have about 500 Badminton players in Suriname,” Ramzan pointed out.

He also said that the age difference between the two teams was a reason why Suriname continues to be successful against Guyana. “We have a lot of players to choose from, Santusha has a year at this level because the IGG are 19 and under, while we had a chance to give exposure to three new players this year,” Ramzan concluded.

Guyana’s Coach lamented the absence of 18-year-old Naryan who is ranked number one in the Caribbean and third at Pan America at U-19 level. He added Priyanna is Guyana’s top ranked player and dominates at the U-19 level but said it will always be difficult to beat players four years older than you.

He agreed with Coach Ramzan that the difference in age played a big role in the results and said if Narayan was here Guyana would have won three Gold Medals.

“Guyana without Narayan is like Barcelona without Messi,” Ramdhani concluded.