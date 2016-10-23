Latest update October 23rd, 2016 12:45 AM

Herstelling robbery/murder…Victim identifies one of five gunmen during ID parade

Abid Subrati, an overseas-based Guyanese, yesterday identified one of five gunmen, who stormed his home on Thursday and killed his 44-year-old brother during a robbery at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Subrati said that he was asked to go to the Brickdam Police Station to pick out the persons who went into his home—he identified one person during the identification parade.
That individual is the brother-in-law of Subrati’s tenant, who is suspected of planning the brazen attack which resulted in the death of Abdool Ameer Subrati, a father of one.
The 21-year-old tenant and his wife, who is accused of clearing the spent shells from the crime scene, remain in police custody. Ranks are hunting for four other persons.
The young couple is renting the lower flat of the Herstelling property where Subrati, his wife and daughter were staying when they arrived in Guyana on Tuesday.
The 44-year-old man had gone to the location to visit his brother when the robbery occurred. He was shot to the neck when he put up a fight with the men. He later succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

