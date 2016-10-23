Latest update October 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM

Guyana males on brink of gold, females go down as IGG Volleyball continues

Oct 23, 2016

Guyana male team are on the brink of capturing gold as the Inter Guiana Games Volleyball tournament continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Guyana’s Jermaine D. Munroe unleashes one of his spikes against the Surinamese.

After beating their Surinamese counterparts on the opening day Friday by three straight sets, the Guyanese continued their dominance by winning yesterday’s encounter 25-13, 25-14, 25-7 against their neighbours.
The Guyanese came out with all guns blazing and their smart thinking up front put them ahead early on. Much to the delight of their fans, the Guyanese forwards were on target while their defence stood firm to deny their opponents. While the visitors tried somewhat to give the Guyanese some competition in the first two sets, they were virtually outplayed in the third and final set. Guyana will look to continue their dominance and capture gold when the games continue today.
Meanwhile, Suriname proved too strong for Guyana in the female segment. The Surinamese completely dominated the first set to win 25-5, however Guyana showed purpose in the second set and almost drew level, but the lack of experience and poor positioning on the court ensured Suriname prevailed 25-21. Suriname proved more than a handful in the final set to win 25-8. The teams will meet again today.

