GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

Grove thump Diamond; Soesdyke edge Agricola in 7 goal thriller

When competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra

Association Under-17 League continued yesterday at the Grove Playfield, Grove Hi Tech thumped Diamond United 5-0, while Soesdyke Falcons edged Agricola Red Triangle 4-3 in an exciting battle.

Diamond were no match for the home team that was led to victory by their Captain, National Under-17 defender Kevin Padmore who scored in the 42nd and 4th minute after also setting up the opening goal that was scored by Jammassi Benjamin from a Padmore corner in the 5th minute.

While only fielding 8-players, Diamond United still provided some stiff opposition for Grove which got their fourth and fifth goals from Jacob Garnet (49) and Syshem Chisholm in the 50th minute.

The opening match of the double header provided end to end action from start to finish and it was the lads from Soesdyke, led by the Khan clan that prevailed over their counterparts from Agricola which had taken the lead in the 7th minute.

Isaiah Moore had sent Agricola on their way but that lead was soon nullified when Captain

Tyrone Khan scored from a corner kick, Agricola’s goalkeeper Anthony Ifill misjudging the take and stepped over the goal line with the ball tightly in his grasp.

Khan’s brother Tyrell sent his side into the lead with a beautifully taken free kick that curled into the far corner from a side on angle on the right side of goal in the 28th minute. It was a lead that the Soesdyke team defended up until the 67th minute when Agricola drew level on account of a Yupas Murray goal.

Agricola once again took the lead two minutes later when David Correia tucked his shot into the back of the nets as custodian Deyonta Grant-Stuart paid for his lack of judgment. As the minutes ticked away, it seemed as if the match was petering out for a draw but constant offensive work from Soesdyke brought them the equalizing and then the winning goal.

First, another Khan, cousins of Tyrone and Tyrell, Raymond netted their third goal to even things up again in the 73rd minute before the winning goal was fired into the back of the nets by Shannon Samnauth, a fierce right foot shot to the far post within the box in the 77th minute.

One match is slated for today; Herstelling Raiders will play Kuru Kururu Warriors from 10:00hrs at the same venue. Up on the East Coast at the Golden Grove ground, Victoria Kings will play Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club from 13:00hrs with Buxton United opposing BV Triumph United from 15:00hrs.

One match is also slated for the Den Amstel ground on the West Coast of Demerara, the home team are down to play Eagles United from 12:00hrs.