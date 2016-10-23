Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race – next Sunday

Over $1M in cash at stake as the nation’s best set to collide; Race dedicated to Sharon Khan

By Franklin Wilson

Two-time champion Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey, who is also the reigning champion, is confident that his challengers would have to come very good if they are to dethrone him come Sunday October 30th when the 5th

annual Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race is contested around the outré circuit of the National Park.

The details of this lucrative event and the format it would take this year were shared with the media at the official launch of the race on Friday morning last at Digicel’s Head Office in Kingston, Georgetown.

Gracing the activity with their presence were Digicel Head of Marketing Ms. Jacqueline James, Senior Sponsorship and Events Executive Ms. Louanna Abrams, Defending champions Raynauth Jeffrey along with the President and Secretary of Evolution Cycling Club (organisers), Keith Fernandes and Andrew Arjoon.

In her opening remarks Ms. James stated that while the race is about spreading awareness about Breast and all other Cancers affecting persons in society, she would like persons to also celebrate those individuals who have survived the dreaded disease.

This year’s event which would see fans attending being treated to Digicel giveaways on the lawns of Camp Ayangana along the JB Singh Highway parapet is being dedicated to Digicel staff member Ms. Sharon Singh, a survivor of Cancer for the past year.

”She has been an inspiration to all of us at Digicel and this is just one way of recognizing her passion and dedication to Digicel and to the fight against cancer. I encourage Guyana to come out and support. This year we’ll have over one million dollars in prize monies to be won in the various categories.”

Digicel staff members including Ms. James would also be facing starter’s orders come Sunday October 30th in what is anticipated to be an exciting novelty race.

”We’re encouraging everyone to come out and ride, we’ll have categories ranging from juniors, seniors, veterans, ladies, novices and mountain bikes.”

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) and Evolution Cycling Club (ECC) were both recognized by Ms James for their collective efforts towards pulling off this year’s 5th annual event. It is the second year in a row that ECC is the lead organiser.

As has been the norm, Ms. James reminded that all participants would be required to pay an entrance fee of $1000; paying more would not be disallowed, the accumulated amount would be matched by Digicel which would then hand over those monies to the Guyana Cancer Society on behalf of all the cyclists including the staff of Digicel.

”So whether persons are professional cyclists, they are amateur, they have never ridden a bike or maybe it’s the very first time they’re gonna jump on a bike we want to encourage them to come out. It promises to be fun; it’s an entire family, fun filled activity. We’ll have bouncy castle and trampoline for the kids and we’ll have a safe and secure environment.”

Club Secretary Arjoon informed that there will be seven categories of riders competing on the day with the first race pedaling off at 08:00hrs. This would be for novices, mountain bike, ladies and Digicel staff and is slated for four (4) laps.

”We would like to use this race to encourage people who cycle recreationally, to get involved. Relatively speaking it’s a short race and shouldn’t come up to more than 10 miles, its four laps. We’re encouraging as many people as possible to participate.”

The feature race would attract the senior riders, juniors as well as the Under-45 and Over-45 riders.

”The veterans race will finish after 18 laps, the juniors and seniors go on to complete a 30-lap race after that Digicel will take over to award prizes.”

The top 5 senior riders would receive cash awards of $250,000, $200,000, $150,000, $80,000 and $20,000, respectively. The top three juniors are guaranteed, $80,000, $50,000 and $30,000.

Safety would be paramount, Arjoon noted, whilst also announcing that designated feeding zones have already been confirmed. He also noted that a limited amount of motorcycles would be allowed on the circuit to carry spare wheels in event of a puncture being suffered by any competitor.

Club President Fernandes expressed gratitude to Digicel for allowing them the opportunity for managing the event once again, noting that he is anticipating as much as 70 cyclists to be in attendance.

”This race is going to be a big one so please come out, bring your family cyclists, bring your friends, let’s get the crowd going and I expect it to be very competitive and exciting and its going to be a fun morning.”

Defending champion Jeffrey stated that he is fit and ready to defend his title stating that he was in Colombia for three months training for this event as well as last Sunday’s Ounce of Gold Race, Caribbean Championship, Tobago Classics and the 5-stage which is now a 3-stage event.