Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Reigning champs crush Tucville 6-0

Defending champion St. Angela’s marched into the knockout phase of this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition after crushing Tucville 6-0 in their clash yesterday, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

Among the other top teams joining St. Angela’s were 2013 winner St. Pius and West Ruimveldt who cemented their places in the next phase through wins against Mae’s and Enterprise respectively.

In St. Angela’s win Omarie Nelson and Seon Cato led the rout with a brace apiece. Nelson entered the scoresheet in the second and 27th minute, while Cato’s double was scored in the eighth and 26th minutes.

The other players on target were Dexter Farrell, who netted in the 13th and Antonio McArthur in the 29th minutes.

Meanwhile, St. Pius cruised past Mae’s 5-0 with Kaden Wellington and Dwayne Baptiste firing in a pair each to go with a single strike from Deshale Humphrey.

Wellington’s goals came in the ninth and 13th minutes, while Baptiste efforts were recorded in the 15th and 22nd minutes, while Humphrey’s strike came after five minutes of play.

West Ruimveldt squeezed past Enterprise 1-0 courtesy of a Kevin Mentis goal in the 18th minute.

In other results, 2012 holders Marian Academy and North Georgetown played to a 1-1 stalemate with Nicholas Verwey’s first minute strike handing Marian Academy the lead, before Shaquan Walters leveled in the 15th minute.

F.E. Pollard nipped Comenius 1-0 through a Bryan Wharton 11th minute effort, while South Ruimveldt edged St. Stephen’s 2-1 with Antonio Leitch and Saleem Rameshwar, the players on target in the 11th and 12th minutes respectively. Omali Xavier netted the lone response for St. Stephen’s in the seventh minute.

2014 champion Stella Maris fell to St. Agnes 1-0 with Amos Bayley’s sixth minute goal the difference between the two teams.

St. Margaret’s beat J.E. Burnham 2-0 courtesy of a double from Mickelle Andrews in the seventh and 27th minutes, while St. Gabriel’s edged St. Ambrose 1-0 through a Tyrese Hart 40th minute strike.

Winfer Gardens defeated Smith Memorial via walkover, while Success Elementary and School of the Nations played to a goalless draw and Redeemer and Rama Krishna encounter produced a similar result.

The teams that have qualified for the round of 16 stage as group winners and runners-up are: St. Angela’s, Tucville, St. Pius, Winfer Gardens, West Ruimveldt, St. Margaret’s, North Georgetown, Marian Academy, Stella Maris, St. Agnes, South Ruimveldt and St. Stephen’s. The third place qualifiers are F.E. Pollard, Redeemer, Mae’s and St. Gabriel’s.

Following the conclusion of the round of 16 stage, the losing eight schools will compete for positions nine through 16 until the conclusion of the event.

Winners of the tourney will receive the championship trophy, medals, a set of team uniforms and certificates while the runners-up will collect the second place trophy, medals, six footballs and certificates.

The third placed side will receive the respective trophy, four balls and certificates while fourth placed will be presented with a trophy and certificates. The most discipline team will also be presented with a trophy.

On the individual side, the most valuable player, highest goal scorer and best goalkeeper will each receive a trophy and football cleats. The championship resumes on October 15th at the same venue.