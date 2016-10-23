Barama try to con Guyana

Latest update October 23rd, 2016 12:55 AM
Oct 23, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
Dem boys got a question fuh anybody. If you got a piece of land that got riches but you not using it and you friend and neighbour ask fuh use it. He promise that he gun pay you fuh de use because he gun sell wha he get from de land.
You agree because as he seh, things bad, but things gun pick up, that all he want is de li’l support. Now you friend start de wuk. Couple weeks pass and you neighbor wukking. One year pass and you ain’t get nutten. Two year pass, three year pass and still nutten. De neighbor ain’t giving you nutten but you see things looking up wid him. Five years pass and still de neighbor ain’t giving you nutten.
That is how Barama come to Guyana. Dem start de conversation wid Hoyte but dem cut de deal wid Jagdeo. Dem get de concession and dem get nuff things. But dem ain’t paying one cent to Guyana.
Dem boys see how Barama move about de place and remove wood and even gold but dem never pay a cent. Fuh 25 years Barama never give Guyana nutten and Jagdeo know bout that.
De coalition come in and see that Barama enjoy de good life. Dem sit down and drink Scotch and eating big but dem still complain that things bad. Dem send things overseas and Guyana really suffer.
But Soulja Bai ain’t Jagdeo. He tek back de land. Barama pull a bluff but didn’t expect Soulja Bai to call it. Now dem want to talk.
Talk half and keep an eye pun dem companies like Barama.
