AK takes aim at GDF in Terrence Alli National Open

The Republican Gym is riding on a wave of confidence going into this weekend’s Terrence Alli

National Open boxing tournament. The boys representing the Guyana Prison Service are set to go head-to-head with nemesis the Guyana Defence Force but this time is buoyed by the presence of heavyweight marksman Jason ‘AK 47’ Barker.

The 27-year-old inmate is currently basking in boxing glory following his annihilation of Choya Fields at a Tri-Nation competition in Barbados earlier this month. During the course of the abbreviated encounter, the towering Barker took early aim and in rapid fire, dropped Fields three times within two minutes of the first round to win by TKO.

Reports from the Republican Gym state that Barker is anxious to participate in the National Open in order to retain the heavyweight title. “At this point in time the AK 47 is a well- oiled machine. His confidence is sky high and he has produced a positive impact on the entire Republican team. The AK is ready and has taken aim; so all have been warned,” a source said.

Contacted yesterday for a response GFD coach and Guyana Boxing Association Technical Director Terrence ‘Cool’ Poole remained tight lipped about who would be representing the army in the heavyweight division.

“That information is not to be disclosed at this time,” Poole said in a terse response when asked about who would be coming up against Barker and chances of victory. Poole would only confirm that GDF, the reigning champion gym, is sending a strong team of 30 fighters.

The National Open will be staged from Friday to Sunday at the National Gymnasium. Barker would be supported by welterweight Joshua ‘JJ’ Joseph, Best Boxer at the Lennox Blackmoore National Intermediate.

Meanwhile, GBA president Steve Ninvalle yesterday confirmed that Guyana would be sending five referee/judges to Barbados in December to sit a One Star exam to be conducted by American Ray Silvas, vice chairman of the AIBA Referring and Judging Commission. Chairperson of the local Referee/Judges Commission Ramona Agard and four others will make up Team Guyana.