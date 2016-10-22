Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

West Berbice Chamber of Commerce cricket extravaganza set for November 6

Oct 22, 2016 Sports 0

The West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WBCIC) will be staging a one day 10/10 fund rising cricket competition on November 06 at the Blairmont Community Centre Ground, West Bank, Berbice
The much anticipated and fun filled one day tournament will be contested among six teams namely; Cotton Tree Die Hard, Blairmont Blazers, Achievers of West Berbice, Universal DVD of Port Mourant, Albion and D’Edward Cricket Club. Admission is easy and the funds raised will go towards the less fortunate children.
The Chamber in a release stated that, “It is delighted to be a part of the initiative since it believes that investment in youths and sports represents investment for the future. The Chamber welcomes the undertaking and urged both residents and the business community to come forward and support the activity. The Chamber will continue to support the development of communities within which it serves.”
Interest partners and sponsors are asked to come on board in support.
A number of sponsors are already on board so far including Universal DVD Club, Big B’s Restaurant, Leah’s Homes and Assets, Eworth Auto Sales and Feroze Auto Sales.
For more information persons can contact 592-328-7977, 687-9009 or email [email protected]

(Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Oct 22, 2016

-win opening games against Guyanese  By Edison Jefford Suriname tightened its Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) stranglehold on the Guyanese last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with a blowout win...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football

Oct 22, 2016

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

Oct 22, 2016

National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 22, 2016

Corriverton Links Football Club receives donation

Corriverton Links Football Club receives

Oct 22, 2016

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Oct 22, 2016

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Oct 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch