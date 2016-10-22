West Berbice Chamber of Commerce cricket extravaganza set for November 6

The West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WBCIC) will be staging a one day 10/10 fund rising cricket competition on November 06 at the Blairmont Community Centre Ground, West Bank, Berbice

The much anticipated and fun filled one day tournament will be contested among six teams namely; Cotton Tree Die Hard, Blairmont Blazers, Achievers of West Berbice, Universal DVD of Port Mourant, Albion and D’Edward Cricket Club. Admission is easy and the funds raised will go towards the less fortunate children.

The Chamber in a release stated that, “It is delighted to be a part of the initiative since it believes that investment in youths and sports represents investment for the future. The Chamber welcomes the undertaking and urged both residents and the business community to come forward and support the activity. The Chamber will continue to support the development of communities within which it serves.”

Interest partners and sponsors are asked to come on board in support.

A number of sponsors are already on board so far including Universal DVD Club, Big B’s Restaurant, Leah’s Homes and Assets, Eworth Auto Sales and Feroze Auto Sales.

For more information persons can contact 592-328-7977, 687-9009 or email [email protected]

(Samuel Whyte)