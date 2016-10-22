Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Tucber Park of New Amsterdam defeated Rose Hall Town Bakewell by six runs to win the final of the Berbice Cricket Board/New Building Society second division 40-over tournament on Sunday last at Albion.

Led by a half century from Steve Deonarine, Tucber Park posted 190-7 after they were inserted.

Deonarine added 40 for the first wicket with Ameer Seecharran before the latter was stumped by Delbert Hicks off Ravi Narine for seven.

Deonarine who timed the ball well then shared in useful partnerships of 51 with Hackeem Hinds and 45 with Chetram Persaud to anchor his team’s batting. Hinds and Persaud scored 27 and 31 respectively, while Deonarine made 64 with five fours. Narine claimed 2-35.

In reply, RHT Bakewell lost Brandon Prashad without scoring in the first over off Niall Smith before Captain James Fraser and Surendra Kissoondyal added 34 for the second wicket to steady the innings fairly. However, Joel Seitaram provided the breakthrough when he bowled Fraser for 11 before accounting for Khemraj Mahadeo 10.

Shortly after, Kissoondyal went for 23 before Hicks and Narine added 47 for the sixth-wicket to keep their team in the hunt.

However, Hicks was bowled by Leon Swammy for 42 while Narine remained unbeaten on 45 as RHT Bakewell were bowled out for 184. Seitaram finished with 2 for 23, Swammy 2 for 25 and Smith 2 for 36.

At the presentation ceremony that followed, the winners received a trophy and $60,000, while the runner-up took home a trophy and $30,000. Deonarine was named man-of-the-match and best batsman, while Seitaram took the best bowler prize.

Speaking on behalf of the BCB, Angela Haniff thanked the teams that participated in the competition, the media, umpires, Guysuco, Albion Estate and The New Building Society Limited for their input.

She said that most if not all of the current national and West Indies senior and junior players from Berbice played in this competition some time in their career, while NBS Berbice Manager, Rana Persaud stated that his company has faith in the current BCB and will continue to support the game in the county and across the country.