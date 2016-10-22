TRUMP VERSUS HILLARY

Listening to the last Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, one cannot help but wonder about the perceptions they have created on the young people. They lowered the standards of political discourse in the United States.

For this to happen in the most powerful country in the world is mind-boggling. Politics in America has degenerated to a new low. The debates prove that America is no different from those countries they have labelled as banana republics.

It is very troubling that millions of people had to witness such a performance. Parents should warn their children not to emulate the conduct displayed in the Presidential debate, especially by the Republican candidate. It is rather unfortunate that the desire for fame and power has made him descend to such a low level as to mock even a disabled person. Such behaviour has been frowned upon by the American people. It is disgusting, to say the least.

It is unthinkable and perhaps disconcerting that such powerful individuals are fully aware that their negative and sometimes antisocial behaviour could contribute to the social disorder that exists in the country. It seems that respect, tolerance and integrity have been traded for uncouth and vulgar behaviour. Such negative behaviour poses a dilemma for youths everywhere.

Many expected the candidates to engage in professional discourse on the issues that are of importance to the country without descending into personal attacks and verbal abuse. It is inevitable that some would imitate such behavior because it seems to be the norm.

Americans have known enough about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. They are aware that both candidates are not trustworthy and are not the best choice for the presidency but they have no other alternative. Trump continues to embarrass himself, the Republican Party and the United States with his unorthodox style of politics that is unfamiliar to most Americans.

Trump has already shown himself to Americans and the world as being bigoted against immigrants, Mexicans, Muslims, blacks, and prisoners of war such as United States Senator John McCain. He also calls women pigs and gloats over his depravity at grabbing their private parts. This may be titillating for reality TV, but certainly not for the president of the most powerful country on the planet. He has poisoned the nation with hateful rhetoric and dragged it down into the pits with insults.

Almost everyone, except Trump knows that talking about groping and bullying women is not normal. It is unnatural. It is bestial. It is sexual assault and only sexual predators indulge in such boorish behaviour. But for him to dismiss it as just “locker room talk” is offensive and sends a message that the foulest vulgarity against women is fine as long as it is done behind closed doors.

Instead of encouraging the nation to cleanse itself of disdainful conduct, he justifies his actions by ridiculing those whom he assaulted; those he deems of little value.

This kind of misconduct provides comfort to many of his die-hard supporters and those who found pleasure in abusing women. It is sickening and demeaning. Men who value women should not indulge in such wanton and lewd acts. Women are undeserving of such scorn.

Hillary Clinton on the other hand has some explanations to give about her e-mails scandals and about her husband’s foundation, but she is better prepared for the presidency. She has rallied Americans to be proud of themselves and is seen by many as more electable and who can bring the people together.

Her honored career as a public servant which spanned 30 years has enabled her to address the issues that are plaguing the nation. She is better of the two.