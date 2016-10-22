Quarrel leads to wounding

Quin George, 24, of Lichfield Village, West Coast Berbice, was on Friday placed on $60,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court to answer a charge of felonious wounding.

According to reports, around 15:30 hours, on Tuesday, a pedestrian narrowly escaped being struck by a motor car travelling along Cemetery Road in Hopetown, West Coast Berbice. An argument subsequently ensued between George, the accused, and Devon Griffith, 24, known as Two-Kick, of Cemetery Road, Hopetown, West Coast Berbice, as to whether it was the pedestrian or the driver of the car who was in the wrong. The argument became heated and eventually gave way to a physical encounter resulting in Griffith being wounded in the head.

Griffith was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where he received initial treatment before he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital, and was admitted.

George, who is said to be a ‘pork knocker’ was subsequently arrested and charged. He was placed before the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of felonious wounding.

Given the nature of the offence he was not required plead, but was placed on bail, and given a date to return to court.

Griffith has since been released from hospital.