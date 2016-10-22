Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Quarrel leads to wounding

Oct 22, 2016 News 0

The fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court

The fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court

Quin George, 24, of Lichfield Village, West Coast Berbice, was on Friday placed on $60,000 bail when he appeared before Magistrate Rondel Weever at the Fort Wellington Magistrate Court to answer a charge of felonious wounding.
According to reports, around 15:30 hours, on Tuesday, a pedestrian narrowly escaped being struck by a motor car travelling along Cemetery Road in Hopetown, West Coast Berbice. An argument subsequently ensued between George, the accused, and Devon Griffith, 24, known as Two-Kick, of Cemetery Road, Hopetown, West Coast Berbice, as to whether it was the pedestrian or the driver of the car who was in the wrong. The argument became heated and eventually gave way to a physical encounter resulting in Griffith being wounded in the head.
Griffith was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where he received initial treatment before he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital, and was admitted.
George, who is said to be a ‘pork knocker’ was subsequently arrested and charged. He was placed before the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of felonious wounding.
Given the nature of the offence he was not required plead, but was placed on bail, and given a date to return to court.
Griffith has since been released from hospital.

More in this category

Sports

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Oct 22, 2016

-win opening games against Guyanese  By Edison Jefford Suriname tightened its Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) stranglehold on the Guyanese last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with a blowout win...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football

Oct 22, 2016

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

Oct 22, 2016

National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 22, 2016

Corriverton Links Football Club receives donation

Corriverton Links Football Club receives

Oct 22, 2016

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Oct 22, 2016

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Oct 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch