Police officer house goes up in flames

An Assistant Superintendent of Police was left counting his losses up to late yesterday after his two-storey home located at Lot 4 Cemetery Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was completely destroyed by fire.

The fire reportedly started around 07:30hrs, from the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL)’s electrical wire that runs from the utility pole to the home of Ramesh Singh. At the time the family was getting ready to start the day.

Singh, who is stationed at the Leonora Police Station, resided at the property with his wife, Zabida Jaikarran; grandson, Balram; daughter-in-law, Chandani and sons, Tulsi and Jairam Jaikarran.

Yesterday, a devastated Singh said that he had been living there for more than 22 years. He said that it was heart-rendering having to look at all those memories go up in flames within seconds.

He recalled that he was downstairs with his family when he heard a strange sound but did not pay much attention to it until he started smelling smoke. Even then he didn’t suspect anything since his home is located a short distance from the burial ground and workers would usually burn dry bush.

“I hear when the neighbour start shouting for fire and when we check, the eastern side of the house was burning. The (GPL) wire next to the house was sparking and by the house was wood, it started burning fast,” the cop said.

He recalled that when the house was in flames, neighbours quickly formed a bucket brigade and tried to put out the fire, but they could not have managed to fight the flames for long as it got out of control quickly.

“While we trying with the bucket brigade, neighbours called the fire service but when they came, the house was already burnt,” the ASP said.

Kaieteur News was told that the two fire tenders that responded ,went to the scene with no water. By the time, they found a source, it was too late.

The policeman estimated his losses to be in excess of $20M.