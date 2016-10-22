National Secondary Schools cricket…

Spooner, Matthews bowl Tutorial to one-wicket win

…Rajendra Singh hits 158 for President’s College

By Sean Devers

Rajendra Singh fashioned a magnificent unbeaten 158 for President’s College to lead his team to an emphatic 214-run win against Lusignan at the Enterprise ground in the East Coast zone of the GCB/MOE National Secondary Schools 30-over knock-out cricket tournament yesterday.

Singh’s brutal unbeaten ton was the architect of President’s College mammoth score of 294/1 off just 25 overs and 214-run win against Lusignan.

Singh, who joined Chase Academy’s Sachin Singh as the only centurions in the tournament, slaughtered the Lusignan bowlers smashing 14 fours and seven sixes as he and David Wilson, who made 79 including six fours and one six, shared a partnership of 224.

Lusignan in reply could only manage 82 before being bowled out in 16.3 overs. Diquan France made 34, while Keron Samaroo and Krishna Surujpaul had three wickets each for President College.

At Bourda, in a game which was reduced to 25 overs because of the late arrival of the match balls from the GCB office which sits in same compound of GCC Bourda where the only game in the City zone was held, Tutorial High squeezed past North Georgetown Secondary by one wicket.

Joel Spooner (4-10) and Brandon Mathews (3-5) shared seven wickets between them before Devon Allen made an unbeaten 30 to get Tutorial over finish line. Dwayne Bollers produced a useful all-round performance with an unbeaten 31 and 2-10 with his leg-spin in steaming heat for North GT in a losing effort.

North GT batted first on a slow track and fairly fast outfield but their batsmen did not turn up for classes and were bowled out 88 in 24.3 overs with Bollers being the only batsman to reach double figures. Tutorial replied with 89-9 from 21.2 overs.

Things could have been even worse for North GT had it not been for 34 extras including 28 wides conceded by the wayward Tutorial bowlers. Off-spinner Spooner, like many others in this tournament, bowled with a suspect action and got support from Matthews as they kept the batsmen in detention all afternoon.

The pint-sized Bollers, square drove Asafa Green for four to post the 50 in the 15th over and with his father among the small but noisy crowd, played some well-timed drives, most of which went straight to the fielders.

The 15-year-old Bollers found a wonderful partner in last man Ravon Bayley (3) who kept his company for 44 balls before he was run out in the final over of the innings. Bollers had earlier added 35 for the sixth wicket with Paul (9) after they had joined forces at 28-5.

North GT, which produced West Indies Test pacer Colin Stuart and has one of the strongest bowling attacks in this tournament, fought back well but Allen led a one-man Army with a responsible 30 to see his team home.

Pacer Daniel Paul took 3-23 and Bollers 2-10, while off-Spinner Nkosie Beaton and left-arm spinner Michael Pooran all tried to compensate for the poor work of their batsmen.

Meanwhile, in the East Bank Zone, Friendship Secondary beat Camille’s Institute by five wickets after making 104-5 in reply to the 103 all out in 24.2 overs.

John Pillay hit 26 with two fours and a six while Sachin Lim stroked four boundaries in 20. Levi Kattow had 4-17, Orlando Ghisiawan 2-14 and Jonathan Jagdeo 2-21.

Friendship were led to victory by Jeremiah Benjamin’s 36 which was decorated with four fours and 20 from Lallbachan Arjune which also included four boundaries. Davendra Sankarsingh took 2-9 for Camille’s Institute.

The competition continues on Monday with the postponed Ascension Community High versus Carmel Community High game scheduled for DCC yesterday, being played at the same venue. Richard Ishmael Secondary play School of the Nations at GNIC and South Ruimveldt Secondary oppose Lodge Secondary at Bourda.