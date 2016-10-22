Male security guard shot by fleeing bandit

Electronics City security guard, 27-year-old Quacy Anthony Joseph, was shot during a robbery which took place within the electronics store in the Fogarty’s building, Water Street at around 11:00hrs yesterday.

Store manager, Corlis James, said that a customer, Abdel Odie entered the store holding a package. She said that the man browsed the store for about 10 to 15 minutes.

“After that, another guy came in the store. He was wearing a white hat, a short (black) guy walked up behind the customer and grabbed him from behind and said give me your bag.”

James said that Odie refused to comply with the order given to him. She said that it was at this point that the young man pulled out his gun and cocked it.

“You heard the crank, and he pointed it at the customer and then the man released the bag.”

She said that the security guard, Joseph, heard the crank as well and as a result stood up to ascertain what was happening.

“The gunman saw that our security had a gun, so he shot at him and he fell to the ground and the man with the white hat ran out.” Joseph was shot in his abdomen.

According to further reports, it appears that Odie had withdrawn about $1.3M from Republic Bank and was followed by the gun toting bandit. The robber made good his escape on a CG motorcycle.

A similar incident also took place earlier that day. A male juvenile allegedly stole a handbag belonging to a female security guard. The incident occurred about 04:00hrs yesterday in the compound of Republic Bank Limited at Waterloo and New Market Streets, Georgetown.

The suspect was observed in the compound in possession of the guard’s bag which she had left on a table. The guard raised an alarm and the suspect dropped the bag and scaled the fence.

The guard then alerted her supervisor from the Professional Guard Service and shortly after a patrol responded.

Further, a male matching the description given was seen in the area and confronted. During this process a round was discharged from the shotgun of a member of the police patrol. The suspect was rushed to the GPHC where he is presently undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds to his face and body.