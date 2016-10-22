Letter to the Sports Editor… I was wrongly quoted, Coach Daniels

Dear Editor,

To say I’m confused, amused or in a state of shock is still to be ascertained. On the 16th of October, 2016, I was reading the Kaieteur News as I normally do, and to my disbelieving eyes there on page 66 was an article, ‘E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB – Forbes Daniels’ written by Sean Devers.

Now it is disbelieving because I did not give an interview to Mr. Devers. To say the least, my curiosity was heightened, so I read the entire article in fine details. It is astonishing how our country’s leading sports journalist has written an article where he claims to quote me and said that a group of men including Mr. Devers having a discussion and I was the only person he chose to quote. Where is his quote from the others? And more so, why did he not quote Mr. Michael F. Hyles head coach of the Essequibo Franchise team who told him to quote him about none support from the board. Why did he not quote the umpire who spoke about the condition of the hostel. Why didn’t he quote the former executive of the Guyana cricket board who spoke about the level of cricket being played?

What is so special about me Forbes Daniels that I’m the one Mr. Devers chose to be the base for his article? Why did Mr. Devers not quote himself comparing me to Mr. Joel Garner as he accused me of knowing the truth about Essequibo cricket and not speaking out about it? I would like it to be known that although Mr. Devers article was written about issues that may or may not have been my views and opinions, my only contribution to the discussion that was quoted is found in paragraph 6 of his article.

Here now I’m asking myself, should individuals be scared of being in group discussions in the presence of media personnel and being quoted for words, views and opinions of another? Should we be scared of having these “professionals” report to the public we have given interviews when we haven’t? And my answers rings a loud yes!

It was disappointing having called Mr. Devers asking him to correct the quotes in his article only to be told by him, that he and his editor has decided his article remains as is.! This is a clear abuse of press freedom and abuse on my freedom to refuse an interview. Deeply disappointed,

Forbes Daniels.

Certified Cricket Coach and Manager of this year’s Essequibo Franchise Team