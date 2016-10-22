Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Letter to the Sports Editor… I was wrongly quoted, Coach Daniels

Oct 22, 2016 Sports 0

Dear Editor,
To say I’m confused, amused or in a state of shock is still to be ascertained. On the 16th of October, 2016, I was reading the Kaieteur News as I normally do, and to my disbelieving eyes there on page 66 was an article, ‘E’bo Franchise team not supported by ECB – Forbes Daniels’ written by Sean Devers.
Now it is disbelieving because I did not give an interview to Mr. Devers. To say the least, my curiosity was heightened, so I read the entire article in fine details. It is astonishing how our country’s leading sports journalist has written an article where he claims to quote me and said that a group of men including Mr. Devers having a discussion and I was the only person he chose to quote. Where is his quote from the others? And more so, why did he not quote Mr. Michael F. Hyles head coach of the Essequibo Franchise team who told him to quote him about none support from the board. Why did he not quote the umpire who spoke about the condition of the hostel. Why didn’t he quote the former executive of the Guyana cricket board who spoke about the level of cricket being played?
What is so special about me Forbes Daniels that I’m the one Mr. Devers chose to be the base for his article? Why did Mr. Devers not quote himself comparing me to Mr. Joel Garner as he accused me of knowing the truth about Essequibo cricket and not speaking out about it? I would like it to be known that although Mr. Devers article was written about issues that may or may not have been my views and opinions, my only contribution to the discussion that was quoted is found in paragraph 6 of his article.
Here now I’m asking myself, should individuals be scared of being in group discussions in the presence of media personnel and being quoted for words, views and opinions of another? Should we be scared of having these “professionals” report to the public we have given interviews when we haven’t? And my answers rings a loud yes!
It was disappointing having called Mr. Devers asking him to correct the quotes in his article only to be told by him, that he and his editor has decided his article remains as is.! This is a clear abuse of press freedom and abuse on my freedom to refuse an interview. Deeply disappointed,
Forbes Daniels.
Certified Cricket Coach and Manager of this year’s Essequibo Franchise Team

More in this category

Sports

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Oct 22, 2016

-win opening games against Guyanese  By Edison Jefford Suriname tightened its Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) stranglehold on the Guyanese last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with a blowout win...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football

Oct 22, 2016

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

Oct 22, 2016

National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 22, 2016

Corriverton Links Football Club receives donation

Corriverton Links Football Club receives

Oct 22, 2016

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Oct 22, 2016

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Oct 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch