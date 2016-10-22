Herstelling robbery/murder…Tenant’s wife arrested after clearing spent shells from murder scene

As investigation into the murder of Abdool Ameer Subrati, the man who was shot to the neck when five men pounced on his family at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) continues, the wife of the prime suspect has been arrested.

She reportedly “cleared” the spent shells from the scene.

The woman allegedly claimed that she was only helping out the situation by “cleaning up” the crime scene for the devastated family who had just been robbed. In the process, the woman removed the spent shells.

This was brought to the investigators’ attention by neighbours who saw when the woman was “cleaning up the place.”

The woman’s husband is suspected of planning the robbery which resulted in the death of Subrati, a father of one.

The young couple is renting the lower flat of the Herstelling property in which Subrati’s brother, his wife and daughter were staying when they arrived in Guyana on Tuesday.

The victim had gone to the location to visit the overseas-based Guyanese when the robbery occurred. He was shot when he put up a fight with the men. He later succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The dead man’s brother, Abid Subrati, said that he is convinced that it was the tenant who set up the robbery since he recognised one of the bandits and that individual had visited the tenant, who has been renting the apartment for a year now.

The cops are now looking for that individual.

“On Thursday my brother was going to take my cousin home and we asked them to stay until me and my wife finish bathing and they said they will wait,” the overseas-based Guyanese recalled.

He said that he went upstairs while his wife proceeded to go to the bathroom at the back of the house to shower.

“When she go to the bathroom, she observed the door like it pull in as if someone was inside and she go to pull it and they (bandits) pushed it and come out and she started screaming and she fall down,” the man said.

He further added that he ran to the back after he heard his wife screaming and when he saw the men, he ran back to get a chopper.

”I fall down the step and one of them telling the other one to shoot me. When I run up, my cousin say is a lot of us and we can give them a fight but after they start shoot, we had to back down,” the man said, adding that approximately six shots were fired.

According to the overseas-based Guyanese, his brother was shot when he tried to put up a fight.

”These people were sent here because when we come here on Tuesday, the tenant was sitting (outside) and my wife had a white bag and when they come, as soon as they got that white bag, they run away,” the man said.

The gunmen escaped on foot.