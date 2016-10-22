Guyanese Khan excels in Canada League

Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

Guyanese Imran Khan had a productive season in the recently concluded Canadian League Cricket where he represented the Lankans Cricket Club in the Toronto District Cricket Association second division tournament.
Khan, a former Guyana U15 Captain, who hails from Wakenaam, was instrumental in his team finishing at the top of the division which earned them a place in the playoff game which was rained out after only one over.
Playing in his fourth season for the club, Khan, a right handed batsman amassed 473 runs in 15 innings at an average of 33.79 including five half centuries, a highest score of 87 versus Ghaznavi CC. He bagged 30 wickets from 16 games with his best being 4-15.
Khan also represented Hawaiian Arctic Cricket Club in the Scarborough Cricket Association’s Elite Division where he notched up a highest score of 84. Bowling left arm spin he grabbed 13 wickets.
Following the conclusion of the Season, Khan has returned home and is currently representing Good Success SC in the Wakenaam Cricket Committee tournaments. He told Kaieteur Sport that he is working towards gaining a call up to the Essequibo team in the next local Franchise competition.
Khan stated that playing there helped to improve his game since he learnt to play of various surfaces and is willing to share his experience with the younger players at his club here.

(Zaheer Mohamed)

