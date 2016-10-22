GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

The 14th Edition of the GTT-sponsored National Indoor Hockey Championshps was launched yesterday, during a simple ceremony that was conducted, at the entity’s Canteen on Hadfield Street.

In attendance at the occasion were President of the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) Philip Fernandes, Honorary SecretaryTricia Fiedtkou, Company PROs Nadine DeAbreu and Allison Parker, other members of Staff and junior hockey players.

Parker, who handed over the cheque for an undisclosed sum to Fernandes,in her brief remarks spoke of the association with the GHB with specific reference to the sponsorship of the National Indoor Tournament which had its inauguration in 2000 and has remained a regular fixture on the GHB calendar ever since except for two years due to unavoidable circumstances.

“Once again we are pleased to be partnering with the GHB to sponsor the National Indoor Tournament an association that commenced in 2000, and has continued ever since,” Parker told the gathering of media operatives.

She said they’ve always admired the discipline and ability that is usually demonstrated by the GHB in the organisation of its activities and this according to her has always been a key factor in the two entities relationship over the years.

Fernandes in his response said the GHB was pleased to be associated with a quality brand, informing that GTT has been a strong supporter of the sport.

“The sponsorship of this, the most prestigious local indoor hockey Championships by GTT, dates back to 2000 with the competition being held every year except for 2002, when there was a seasonal disruption and 2011 when the facility was under renovation.”

The Championships once again will be held at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue from 31st October to 5th November when the national champions in all senior divisions, men 1st division, women and men’s 2nd division, will be crowned.

The PEPSI Hikers were the men’s 1st Division champion back in the inaugural tournament and enters this year’s edition as the two-time defending champions.

The club boasts one of the best win records in regional competition and will once again be led by stalwarts Devin Munroe and Captain Robert France.

Their toughest competition is likely to come from the record championship holders, Bounty GCC with seven trophies to their name, and three-time winners, Old Fort.

GCC’s dynamic duo of Kevin Spencer and Orland Semple makes their club always a threat in this competition, while the outstanding Aderemi Simon and skillful Jason De Santos keep Old Fort in the running.

Saints HC national players Hilton Chester and Ato Green along with junior national squad goalkeepers, Michael Hing and Rahim Oliver, for Team 2020 are the more notable names being on show for the men’s competition.

The first ever GTT ladies champions, the now defunct Western Dragons of Uitvlugt, lives on in their lone remaining representative Ulrica Sutherland who represents Pizza Hut GCC and their record ten championship victories over the years.

The Pizza Hut ladies enter as strong favourites this year boasting an unprecedented seven-year winning streak. Prolific strikers Sonia Jardine and Kerensa Fernandes are likely to energize the crowd and strike fear in the minds of opponents with their usual goal-scoring prowess.

The Hikers ladies will be led by recent Lucozade MVP, Marisha Fernandes with fellow national Maria Munroe and the exciting young talent of Nicole Eastman in support.

The Old Fort Shooting Stars have been improving with each outing and have grown into genuine contenders for the tournament mostly through the pace and skill of Minsodia Culpepper and athleticism of goalkeeper Sarafina Phillips.

The Spartans are a young side eager to improve on their recent outings and feature the new emerging talent of strikers Sarah Klautky and Abosaide Cadogan.

Matches begin on Monday October 31st from 17:00hrs and competition runs until the evening of Saturday 5th November.