Dem boys seh …Who seh crime gone down

demboyssehSince last year, ever since de government change de police begin to talk how crime going down. People always seh that is only a fool gun show off. People does only sit down and wait fuh see who gun jump up, then people gun burst ee bubble.
Every month de police talk about how crime on de decline suh de bandits decide to show dem that it ain’t so. Imagine gunmen go inside a supermarket to rob a man. That man actually go in de supermarket to kill time but de gunmen was out waiting to rob him. Because he tek long to come out, de gunmen go in and rob him.
Dem didn’t even concern that de security guard inside had a gun because dem shoot him and all. Jagdeo call a press conference and he tell people that crime was never so bad. Well if he can seh suh it got to be that he can lie bareface.
He was de president when he Ministers use to frighten to sleep in dem own house because of de gunmen but he never see so much crime as today.
People robbing dem own family and mekking de police believe is strangers. Husband killing wife and Jagdeo seh is de government cause that.
But dem boys notice something. When was de jubilee and all dem policemen been in lying dem didn’t have no robbery. When de police boss man seh crime gone down all of a sudden it gone up. Dem boys seh is de junior testing de boss, telling him that he talking too fast.
Poor Soulja Bai, he can’t seh nutten because Rum Jattan ain’t saying nutten bout he crime plan. In fact, dem boys want to know if he existing because dem ain’t seeing him.
De message is that people shouldn’t talk about crime going down.
Talk half and get out you tape and measure crime.

