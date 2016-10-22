Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…

Oct 22, 2016

Group leaders aiming to remain atop

After two exciting weekends of action, play in this year’s5 Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition resumes today with 12 more matches planned for the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.
Group leaders West Ruimveldt, Tucville, North Georgetown, Marian Academy, St. Angela’s, Stella Maris and South Ruimveldt are aiming to remain atop the points’ standings heading into today’s round of matches, while those below will seek to adjust their positions as well.
The matchup of the day is the clash between unbeaten teams North Georgetown and Marian Academy and this encounter promises to provide sizzling action for the fans.
Shaquan Walters, who netted a brace in their previous game, will once again take charge of their quest to notch up another victory and support for him should come from Nigel Lowe, Aken DeSantos and Kellon King.
Marian Academy’s ambition to remain undefeated will rest on the services of Malik Darker.
Meanwhile, the day’s full fixtures are seen below:
10:00 hrs St Angela’s v/s Tucville
10:00 hrs Success v/s School of the Nations
10:45 hrs F.E Pollard v/s Comenius
10:45 hrs South Ruimveldt v/s St. Stephen’s
11:30 hrs Mae’s v/s St. Pius
11:30 hrs Smith Memorial v/s Winfer Gardens
12:15 hrs Redeemer v/s Rama Krishna
12:15 hrs Stella Maris v/s St Agnes
13:00 hrs J.E Burnham v/s St. Margaret’s
13:00 hrs Marian Academy v/s North Georgetown
13:45 hrs St. Gabriel’s v/s St. Ambrose
13:45 hrs West Ruimveldt v/s Enterprise

