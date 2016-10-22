Corriverton Links Football Club receives donation

Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

On Tuesday last, the Corriverton Links Football Club was the 2recipient of two footballs from Mr. Junior Austin and his sons Sihon and Shanon, receiving the donation on behalf of the club was Ms. Vona De Souza, the club’s secretary and pee wee coach.
In brief remarks, the Club’s president Mike DeSouza thanked Mr. Austin for the timely donation which came at a time when the club is participating in the Namilco U-17 tournament and is planning a Primary schools pee wee competition involving six schools in the Upper Corentyne area, the president is optimistic that other individuals and businesses would get on board to assist in the club’s ongoing programmes.
Also present at the simple ceremony was Mr. Lyndon Murray, Skeldon Estate’s Community Development Officer who thanked the Austins and repeated the call for more support from the community of Corriverton.

