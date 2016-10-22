Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Oct 22, 2016 Sports 0

The Guyana Boxing Association has received an official invitation to participate in an international tournament to be held in Suriname late in November.
The GBA has been asked by the Suriname Boxing Association to send a team of six boxers and two coaches to the competition that is scheduled for November 26 in Paramaribo. In addition, the SBA has requested referee/judges to officiate at the event.
GBA president Steve Ninvalle confirmed that Guyana has accepted the invitation and opined that it is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with the SBA.
Last month Ninvalle met with Suriname’s General Secretary Morris Ricardo to kick start formal talks towards further development of the sport in the Guianas. The two discussed a number of avenues for collaboration, including the exchange of coaches and referee/judges and the creation of an Inter Guiana boxing tournament that would include French Guiana.
The GBA will use the next month’s tournament as part of preparation for the Caribbean Development tournament to be held in Barbados early December. Suriname boxers last visited Guyana in August 2014 when Sita Pinas and Samuel Green represented the Dutch speaking country in a specially arranged segment of the Inter Guianas Games.
Later that year the Dutch speaking country issued an invitation for Guyana to participate in a tournament there. However, world governing body AIBA instructed that the GBA not accept the invitation from the Suriname Amateur Boxing Association to participate in the competition scheduled for October 2014. Internal wrangling in the SABA was the main reason for the AIBA instruction.
GBA Technical Director Terrence Poole has been tasked with leading the team that will be selected to travel to former Dutch Colony. Meanwhile, President of the SBA Remy Burke is expected in Guyana next week for further discussions.

More in this category

Sports

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Oct 22, 2016

-win opening games against Guyanese  By Edison Jefford Suriname tightened its Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) stranglehold on the Guyanese last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with a blowout win...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football

Oct 22, 2016

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

Oct 22, 2016

National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 22, 2016

Corriverton Links Football Club receives donation

Corriverton Links Football Club receives

Oct 22, 2016

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Oct 22, 2016

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Oct 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch