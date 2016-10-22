Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

The Guyana Boxing Association has received an official invitation to participate in an international tournament to be held in Suriname late in November.

The GBA has been asked by the Suriname Boxing Association to send a team of six boxers and two coaches to the competition that is scheduled for November 26 in Paramaribo. In addition, the SBA has requested referee/judges to officiate at the event.

GBA president Steve Ninvalle confirmed that Guyana has accepted the invitation and opined that it is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with the SBA.

Last month Ninvalle met with Suriname’s General Secretary Morris Ricardo to kick start formal talks towards further development of the sport in the Guianas. The two discussed a number of avenues for collaboration, including the exchange of coaches and referee/judges and the creation of an Inter Guiana boxing tournament that would include French Guiana.

The GBA will use the next month’s tournament as part of preparation for the Caribbean Development tournament to be held in Barbados early December. Suriname boxers last visited Guyana in August 2014 when Sita Pinas and Samuel Green represented the Dutch speaking country in a specially arranged segment of the Inter Guianas Games.

Later that year the Dutch speaking country issued an invitation for Guyana to participate in a tournament there. However, world governing body AIBA instructed that the GBA not accept the invitation from the Suriname Amateur Boxing Association to participate in the competition scheduled for October 2014. Internal wrangling in the SABA was the main reason for the AIBA instruction.

GBA Technical Director Terrence Poole has been tasked with leading the team that will be selected to travel to former Dutch Colony. Meanwhile, President of the SBA Remy Burke is expected in Guyana next week for further discussions.