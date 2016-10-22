Berbice criminal session open

The October 2016 criminal session of the Berbice High Court opened on Tuesday

in Berbice with pomp and ceremony

The Ceremonial opening was staged in front of the Berbice High Court building on Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam.

Leading the parade was a 27-strong police contingent which was led by parade commander Assistant Superintendent Federicks with Inspector Eon Welch as the parade Inspector. The sergeant was Filbert Wilburgh.

The remainder of the contingent was made up of 24 trainees from the Felix Austin Police College in Berbice.

The salute and inspection was taken by Justice William Ramlal who is presiding over the October Criminal sessions of the Berbice High Court. Justice Ramlal was accompanied by Justice Navindra Singh who is presiding over the civil court in Berbice.

The parade was escorted by Commander of Police B Division, Senior Superintendent Kevin

Adonis , Assistant Superintendent Keith Williams, and officer in charge of the Guyana Prison Service in Berbice Assistant Superintendent, Paul James.

The ranks were slick and crisp in their display and did a splendid job in the parade, a fact which was noted by Justice Ramlal who mentioned that it was one of the better parades he has seen in his long years on the bench.

The police contingent marched off from Police headquarters at Coburg Street and Strand, and continued along Strand New Amsterdam to the High Court led by the police drum corp.

Also accompanying the parade were Deputy Commander, Superintendent Simon and Inspector Grace Bristol among others.

Thirty-one persons are in the New Amsterdam Prison awaiting trial. Twenty-eight are for the capital offence of murder, three are for sexual penetration.

All 31 are requesting early trial. One has already pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and has since been tried and sentenced to seven years in jail.

Photo in Saturday as ceremonial opening