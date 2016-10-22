Latest update October 22nd, 2016 12:40 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice criminal session open

Oct 22, 2016 News 0

The October 2016 criminal session of the Berbice High Court opened on Tuesday

The Guard of honour marches on at the opening of the Berbice Assizes.

The Guard of honour marches on at the opening of the Berbice Assizes.

in Berbice with pomp and ceremony
The Ceremonial opening was staged in front of the Berbice High Court building on Esplanade Road, New Amsterdam.
Leading the parade was a 27-strong police contingent which was led by parade commander Assistant Superintendent Federicks with Inspector Eon Welch as the parade Inspector. The sergeant was Filbert Wilburgh.
The remainder of the contingent was made up of 24 trainees from the Felix Austin Police College in Berbice.
The salute and inspection was taken by Justice William Ramlal who is presiding over the October Criminal sessions of the Berbice High Court. Justice Ramlal was accompanied by Justice Navindra Singh who is presiding over the civil court in Berbice.
The parade was escorted by Commander of Police B Division, Senior Superintendent Kevin

Awaiting the inspection by the Justice William Ramlal.

Awaiting the inspection by the Justice William Ramlal.

Adonis , Assistant Superintendent Keith Williams, and officer in charge of the Guyana Prison Service in Berbice Assistant Superintendent, Paul James.
The ranks were slick and crisp in their display and did a splendid job in the parade, a fact which was noted by Justice Ramlal who mentioned that it was one of the better parades he has seen in his long years on the bench.
The police contingent marched off from Police headquarters at Coburg Street and Strand, and continued along Strand New Amsterdam to the High Court led by the police drum corp.
Also accompanying the parade were Deputy Commander, Superintendent Simon and Inspector Grace Bristol among others.
Thirty-one persons are in the New Amsterdam Prison awaiting trial. Twenty-eight are for the capital offence of murder, three are for sexual penetration.
All 31 are requesting early trial. One has already pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter and has since been tried and sentenced to seven years in jail.
Photo in Saturday as ceremonial opening

More in this category

Sports

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Suriname tighten IGG basketball stranglehold

Oct 22, 2016

-win opening games against Guyanese  By Edison Jefford Suriname tightened its Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) stranglehold on the Guyanese last evening at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall with a blowout win...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football

Oct 22, 2016

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

GTT remains committed to GHB National Indoors

Oct 22, 2016

National Secondary Schools cricket…

National Secondary Schools cricket…

Oct 22, 2016

Corriverton Links Football Club receives donation

Corriverton Links Football Club receives

Oct 22, 2016

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Tucber Park are BCB/NBS Second Division Champs

Oct 22, 2016

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Boxers, referees for Suriname next month

Oct 22, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch