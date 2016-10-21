The resurgence of pessimism

One of the reasons why politicians tend to have enduring relationships with editors, commentators and journalists, is because they get a feedback that is vital to them. Ministers, when they move into the war room, they are cut off from the main currents in their country. They lose a sense of what is taking place on the ground. They pick up the vibes through their ongoing relations with the media.

A minister is simply glad to have in his/her office a journalist that he hobnobbed with 12, 10 years ago. And as the coffee is sipped, the first thing that comes out of the mouth of the Minister is; “Tell me what the people out there are saying about us?.”

Guyana is only one exception to this reality. In countries like France, the UK, the USA, Ministers maintain the long standing relations they had with certain media operatives, not because they want things from the media (they know the media cannot go in that direction) but simply because they want to know what the people are saying and thinking.

Guyana is an exception. We have an overwhelming flow of narcissistic chauvinism that Burnham and Jagan first introduced into politics, that our rulers since those two men came on the scene onto this day believe they know more of what the Guyanese people are thinking that the activists and reporters and commentators who are virtually on the streets every day of the year. You think you can tell Granger or Nagamootoo or any Minister that the people are losing hope? You cannot, because they will tell you that you are either biased, exaggerating or not seeing things from the right perspective.

It doesn’t happen in most countries but it is a conspicuous thing about the people with power here in Guyana. And it makes absolutely no sense telling them that they are blind or too busy or too insensitive to see what is taking place. I had a conversation with one of the most highly placed aides in the government who told the table that rural folks are fed up with Jagdeo’s aggressive bad-mouthing of the government thus, his words have lost their steam. The table was amused.

We pointed out to him that Jagdeo’s words will continue to have steam once the Coalition makes egregious mistakes because Jagdeo will use those mistakes to play to the gallery. It is obvious that this aide spends too time in his office than on the ground. If PNC leaders think that Georgetowners find Royston King amusing, then they have their heads in the sand; Georgetowners want the head of King.

If editors and commentators should write about the responses they get from the daily publication of their opinions, then that is all they would write about day in day out. You just listen and move on. After I published that column last Wednesday about the government’s use of US$7 million to refurbish the Convention Centre, the inundation of indignities have not abated. I wonder if Minister Cathy Hughes would find the reaction worrying or just be dismissive.

I would like to share some comments that came my way. The first one was an email asking me why should the State spend $1.4 billion on the Centre when Guyana cannot do DNA testing. After that, it was text telling me that the public mortuaries are never functioning consistently so why not use the money to repair them. A telephone caller suggested that Granger put that $1.4 billion in the educational system.

Quite a number of folks wanted to know why the government wants to spend so much money to repair the Centre.

Of course the Centre will be reconstructed and that will happen because analysts like me and others who are political watchers will be dismissed with the comment that we are just carping on things that we do not like, but there are people out there who support what the government is doing. None other than the WPA’s Tacuma Ogunseye wrote that the Guyanese people support the retention of NICIL.

The reality is that after so many mistakes in such a short space of time, optimism is fast fading and pessimism has returned. One of the biggest supporters of the Coalition when it came to power in May 2015 is one of Guyana’s most learned and promising legal minds. He told me Wednesday evening; “Freddie I cannot in all seriousness tell young people to remain in Guyana.”

When I heard that, a bolt of despondency shot through my soul. This young man was one of the most ardent supporters of the Coalition election campaign. Indeed, pessimism has returned!