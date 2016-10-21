Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Sugar workers strike over GuySuCo’s inability to pay increase

Oct 21, 2016 News 0

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday called a one-day strike in disagreement following GUYSUCO’s decision to consider wages increases until the year 2020.

Sugar workers on protests in Berbice yesterday.

Sugar workers on protests in Berbice yesterday.

During last year, GUYSUCO stated that they were going to have a meeting to discuss the possibility of a wage increase for workers in 2017, however on Tuesday, GAWU heads met with the workers and announced that GUYSUCO had pushed the date back to 2020.
This did not sit well with the workers, thus them calling the one day strike to gain the executives’ attention that they were not going to accept such.
According to Fizal Inderdat, a General Council Member, “GUYSUCO inflating the figures, when they say that they owe so much debt is not so much they really owe.” As they chanted “No wages, No wuk”, the council member also reiterated that “when you check the liability of GUYSUCO with all the buildings that they have it is $32B they owe and the executives getting $339M a year”. He stressed that this is unfair since all workers have a right to a wage increase.
Another frustrated worker, Stephen Indardat, told this publication, “We in the sugar industry also deserve more than what we are getting here; the public servants are getting their benefits so why can’t we?”
The workers are hoping that the decision made will be retracted and discussed with the workers on the way forward since they all are crying out that it is not enough for them to take care of their respective families.

More in this category

Sports

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Oct 21, 2016

Over the next three days athletes from Guyana and neighbouring Suriname will battle for superiority in several disciplines as the Inter Guiana Games commence today. The action gets underway at...
Read More
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Oct 21, 2016

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Oct 21, 2016

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to NSC’s request for assistance

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to...

Oct 21, 2016

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree, Blairmont and D’ Edward CC advance to Grand Finals

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree,...

Oct 21, 2016

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and Young Warriors into semis

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and...

Oct 21, 2016

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO Cricket…Mohamed, Balgobin grabs 5-fors; Beharry, Bookie & Michael perform with the bat

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO...

Oct 21, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The resurgence of pessimism

    One of the reasons why politicians tend to have enduring relationships with editors, commentators and journalists, is... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch