Sugar workers strike over GuySuCo’s inability to pay increase

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) yesterday called a one-day strike in disagreement following GUYSUCO’s decision to consider wages increases until the year 2020.

During last year, GUYSUCO stated that they were going to have a meeting to discuss the possibility of a wage increase for workers in 2017, however on Tuesday, GAWU heads met with the workers and announced that GUYSUCO had pushed the date back to 2020.

This did not sit well with the workers, thus them calling the one day strike to gain the executives’ attention that they were not going to accept such.

According to Fizal Inderdat, a General Council Member, “GUYSUCO inflating the figures, when they say that they owe so much debt is not so much they really owe.” As they chanted “No wages, No wuk”, the council member also reiterated that “when you check the liability of GUYSUCO with all the buildings that they have it is $32B they owe and the executives getting $339M a year”. He stressed that this is unfair since all workers have a right to a wage increase.

Another frustrated worker, Stephen Indardat, told this publication, “We in the sugar industry also deserve more than what we are getting here; the public servants are getting their benefits so why can’t we?”

The workers are hoping that the decision made will be retracted and discussed with the workers on the way forward since they all are crying out that it is not enough for them to take care of their respective families.