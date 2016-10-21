Stage of Champions set for Nov. 19 at Theatre Guild …GABBFF and CACBFF approval granted for Int. event

The inaugural Stage of Champions, a locally promoted body building show with a high international flavor is set for the Theatre Guild on November 19, next, organized by Videsh Sookram.

Sookram, the Organising Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) is doing the show as a private promoter and is no stranger to promoting shows.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Sookram noted that given the fact that the show is sanctioned by the GABBFF and the Central Americana and Caribbean Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (CACBFF), the Show will only have two categories.

”Since this is sanctioned by CAC it is set up as an international show where there are only two categories. It is the men’s open class and the men’s invitational class which is basically the overall. There will also be a men’s physique and a miss bikini, both open competitions.”

Sookram further noted that the top three athletes from the men’s open class bodybuilding would enter the men’s invitation to battle for the attractive prizes on offer where the athlete being crowned Mr. Stage of Champions pocketing $250,000 dollars. Second place attracts $150,000 and 3rd, $100,000.

The winner of the men’s physique and miss bikini contests will each receive $100,000 while 2nd and 3rd placed athletes will enjoy hampers compliments of Fitness Express.

It would not be all smooth sailing for the local musclemen and women as a number of international athletes have signaled their intentions of being in Guyana to compete. Sookram informed that athletes from neighbouring Suriname, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas, St. Martin and as far as Angola have been confirmed.

”This list is expected to increase as I am still in the negotiating process with some other countries to send athletes. The competition is expected to be exciting and I am sure our local athletes would be working hard towards representing well and being in the top flight come November 19.”

Sookram also informed that on his recent trip to Barbados for the Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic, President and Secretary of the CACBFF applauded the initiative whilst also not hesitating to officially sanction the event which will be Guyana’s first locally promoted show that has been directly sanctioned by the regional body.

Among the sponsors on board to date are Fitness Express, Extra Energy Drink, Farfan and Mendes, Vinu Shoe Box, Life Gym, Status Hotel, Space Gym, Print For Less, 65eight Concept Store and QC Designer Boutique.