REDUCING POLLUTION

Despite all the criticisms that have been heaped on Guyana, most citizens would agree that it is still one of the most pristine countries on earth to live. Pollution levels are low, the environment is close to being immaculate and the people are friendly and loving.

This is why thousands of Guyanese who have spent a major part of their life in the crowded polluted cities in North America, to name a few, are returning to enjoy and savor the fresh and pure air blowing in from the ocean.

The saying that there is no place like home is being resonated more and more with Guyanese in the Diaspora than ever before.

Guyana’s relatively clean environment, its fresh air, its picturesque scenery, its fresh fruits and vegetables and dazzling night life are invaluable assets that many are enjoying. Everyone should strive to protect these assets. However, there are a few harmful practices that emerged recently that could seriously pollute and damage our clean environment and thus threaten the serene life in the country, if left unchecked.

Emissions from poorly maintained vehicles and factories which belched-out volumes of thick black smoke into the atmosphere have had adverse effects on the environment. And the burning of garbage or the spraying of toxic herbicides and other chemicals in populated neighbourhoods have also affected the environment. The authorities must act to prevent this type of air impurities from further polluting the environment.

Interestingly, data from the World Health Organization (WHO) have shown that about 85 percent of the world’s population are living in polluted countries which are contributing to the premature deaths of 3 million people per year. And 90 percent of these deaths are from non-communicable illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases which are caused by pollution.

The WHO also stated that pollution increases the risks for cancer, acute respiratory infections and other types of pulmonary diseases. These effects from pollution should serve as a wake-up call to all Guyanese and should cause them to appreciate and preserve their environment.

According to the WHO, most of these deaths are occurring in low and middle income countries in South East Asia, parts of Africa, China and India. China and India are among the top polluting countries in the world.

Guyana has been listed as one of the least polluted nations among the 184 countries, and there have been no known recorded deaths in Guyana due to pollution. The WHO contends that both indoor and outdoor pollution have also resulted in environmental health crisis in several countries.

Indoor pollution has been blamed for 4.5 million deaths annually due to the use of dirty cooking stoves, kerosene and diesel fuels. Outdoor pollution is largely a man-made problem and therefore requires man-made solutions. The authorities must take the lead and develop effective laws to reduce air pollution.

It is very important for everyone to contribute to the reduction of pollution.

Given the serious threat which pollution posed to the nation and to the health of its citizens, the authorities must impose severe penalties against drivers or owners of those vehicles which pollute the atmosphere, including efforts to impound them.

Similar action should be taken against the owners of polluted factories and those who indiscriminately burn garbage and spray herbicides in populated neighbourhoods.

Thirty-five years ago, few Guyanese, especially children, were known to have asthma. According to medical experts, asthma attacks are triggered by irritants such as smoke, air pollution and chemicals. Everyone must make sure that the air the nation breathes is pure and all must contribute to clean air in order to make Guyana as pollution free as possible for future generations.