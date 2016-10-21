NTC Chairman urges Toshaos to put aside political differences

Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM
Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Joel Fredericks, is urging all Toshaos to put political differences aside for the development of their communities.
Fredericks, during a recent statement to the Government Information Agency (GINA), said one of the main factors hindering the development of many indigenous communities is their different political affiliation.
According to Fredericks, in every community there are different levels of cohesion. He noted that many people are not open to the possibilities of working together.
“As a leader who is elected to serve your people, you must be open-minded to work with people, work with the government, work with different stakeholders for the development of your community,” he said.
The Chairman pointed out that the Toshaos need to recognize the importance of the three years they spend as a leader of their community.
“If you would only fight and find fault in the three years, at the end, you would not accomplish anything for your people, so I see partnership as important for the development of your community,” he said.
According to the Government statement, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs. Sydney Allicock, since taking up office in May 2016, has also been urging Toshaos to work with residents and develop plans for the improvement of their communities.
