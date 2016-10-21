Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM
Host Meten-Meer-Zorg defeated Independence SC by four runs to win the West Demerara
Cricket Association (WDCA) 40-over tournament on Sunday last. Batting first Meten-Meer-Zorg West was bowled out for 174 in 37.1 overs.
E. Chisnauth made 40, M. Nandkishore 24 and J. Maxwell 24. Anand Bharat claimed 3-32. Independence SC were sent packing for 170 in 37.2 overs in reply. Shiv Gobin led with 63, John Paton 30 and Bharat 20; L. Chinkoo grabbed 4-25 to take the man-of-the-match and N. Chattergoon 3-39.
Oct 21, 2016Over the next three days athletes from Guyana and neighbouring Suriname will battle for superiority in several disciplines as the Inter Guiana Games commence today. The action gets underway at...
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
Oct 21, 2016
One of the reasons why politicians tend to have enduring relationships with editors, commentators and journalists, is... more
A building which cost $1.6 billion to build is now going to cost $1.4 billion to repair. The building is a solid concrete... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and Senior Fellow at the... more
Political opposition parties are stuck in one gear. They all refuse to accept the good that the other party is doing,... more