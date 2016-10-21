Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Oct 21, 2016 Sports 0

Host Meten-Meer-Zorg defeated Independence SC by four runs to win the West Demerara

The victorious Meten-Meer-Zorg West Team

The victorious Meten-Meer-Zorg West Team

Cricket Association (WDCA) 40-over tournament on Sunday last. Batting first Meten-Meer-Zorg West was bowled out for 174 in 37.1 overs.
E. Chisnauth made 40, M. Nandkishore 24 and J. Maxwell 24. Anand Bharat claimed 3-32. Independence SC were sent packing for 170 in 37.2 overs in reply. Shiv Gobin led with 63, John Paton 30 and Bharat 20; L. Chinkoo grabbed 4-25 to take the man-of-the-match and N. Chattergoon 3-39.

More in this category

Sports

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Oct 21, 2016

Over the next three days athletes from Guyana and neighbouring Suriname will battle for superiority in several disciplines as the Inter Guiana Games commence today. The action gets underway at...
Read More
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Oct 21, 2016

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Oct 21, 2016

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to NSC’s request for assistance

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to...

Oct 21, 2016

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree, Blairmont and D’ Edward CC advance to Grand Finals

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree,...

Oct 21, 2016

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and Young Warriors into semis

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and...

Oct 21, 2016

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO Cricket…Mohamed, Balgobin grabs 5-fors; Beharry, Bookie & Michael perform with the bat

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO...

Oct 21, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The resurgence of pessimism

    One of the reasons why politicians tend to have enduring relationships with editors, commentators and journalists, is... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch