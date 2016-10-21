Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Host Meten-Meer-Zorg defeated Independence SC by four runs to win the West Demerara

Cricket Association (WDCA) 40-over tournament on Sunday last. Batting first Meten-Meer-Zorg West was bowled out for 174 in 37.1 overs.

E. Chisnauth made 40, M. Nandkishore 24 and J. Maxwell 24. Anand Bharat claimed 3-32. Independence SC were sent packing for 170 in 37.2 overs in reply. Shiv Gobin led with 63, John Paton 30 and Bharat 20; L. Chinkoo grabbed 4-25 to take the man-of-the-match and N. Chattergoon 3-39.