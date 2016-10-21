Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Over the next three days athletes from Guyana and neighbouring Suriname will

battle for superiority in several disciplines as the Inter Guiana Games commence today. The action gets underway at 13:00hrs with male and female basketball and volleyball at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and National Gymnasium respectively followed by the opening ceremony at the Leonora Stadium.

Tomorrow, athletes will compete in Badminton, Volleyball, Basketball, Futsal, and Track and Field, and on Sunday they will face off in Swimming, Volleyball, Futsal, Table Tennis and Basketball followed by the closing ceremony.

The Suriname team arrived last night and head of the delegation Wilfred Gallant said his athletes have prepared well for the competition and he is confident they will do well. “Our athletes have been in training for the past two and a half months, they have also been in competition, so their confidence level is high and since we have missed last year games it just grew bigger,” he added.

Gallant stated that among the disciplines they hope to excel in are Swimming, Basketball and Volleyball. “We have started the Futsal this year so I don’t know how it will go but I hope for the best, our athletes are fit and raring to go,” he posited.

He pointed out that they are very happy to be part of the games this year and expects to continue next year.