Lone gunman robs vendor at Merriman’s Mall

A vendor at the Merriman’s Mall was yesterday attacked and robbed of his gold chain and band worth

in excess of $1M by a lone gunman.
This occurred around 07:15 hrs just after Colin Henry finished packing his stall. It would be his first encounter with an armed bandit in his 20 years of doing business at that location.
According to the businessman, after packing his stall, he sat on a chair at the entrance to his business place and was about to pick up a bottle of water when someone instructed him not to move.
“I thought that one of my friends pulling a prank on me, so I picked up the water and then I feel something on my neck,” the businessman said.
He explained that the lone gunman took away his chain and band before escaping in a waiting car. “From how this thing happened, I would say it was a set up with the timings and everything. I went to the market to buy a water and he (gunman) wait until I come back before he come.”
Henry said that his experience with the gunman was terrifying but when he went to seek assistance from the City Constabulary at the market and the Alberttown Police Station, he did not get the support he needed.
He accused one of the female City Constabulary ranks of singing when he proceeded to give her colleague a written statement.
Investigations are ongoing.

