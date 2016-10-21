Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and Young Warriors into semis

Blairmont and Young Warriors Cricket Clubs have booked their places in the semifinals of the BCB/New York Business Group two-innings Under-19 tournament when the latest round of matches concluded last weekend.

At D’Edward, Blairmont won the toss and invited Tucber Park to take first strike. After being reduced to 42 for 4, the visitors recovered to reach 267 all out. Trevon Caesar and Junior Williams put on 130 for the fifth wicket with the former scoring 88 and Williams 75.

Leon Swammy contributed 52; leg spinner Daniel Moses took 3 for 22 and pacer Keon Gangoo 3 for 39. In reply, Blairmont ended on 270 for 5 to claim first innings points which earned them a place in the semi final against Albion.

Samuel Jailall and Javed Karim added 70 for the first wicket before Karim and Zaheer Inshan put on 110 for the second wicket to further frustrate their opponents. Karim finished on a magnificent 137, Inshan got 47, Jailall and D. Persaud 23 apiece. R. Latcha took 2 for 7.

Over at Cumberland, Port Mourant took first strike and was shot out for 76. J. Lancaster and K. Kassim scored 25 and 10 respectively; Abdul Ramsammy took 3 for 11 off 6 overs, Jevan Schultz 2 for 4 off 9 overs and Trevon Stanislaus 2 for 37 off 8 overs.

In reply, the home team led by a magnificent 170 by opener Alex Algoo finished on 225-3 to take first innings. Algoo struck 15 fours and 10 sixes while Ricardo Ramdeholl got 31. They will now host Rose Hall Town in the other semi final. The winners will clash in the final at the Albion Sports Complex on October 28 and 29.