Jagdeo talk and talk and talk and seh nutten

When people want to express demself and dem is a big one, dem does call a press conference. When some politicians want to talk name dem does call press conference. Then dem got de others who does call press conference when dem want to find out wha people talk bout dem.

Jagdeo call a press conference because he want to talk bout everything.

Dem boys seh that he coulda use he newspaper because he allow he own reporter to ask him de questions. He talk how he, Jagdeo, was de best President since Abraham Lincoln. He was de best economist, he was de best planner and he was de best Finance Minister.

He didn’t cater fuh one of dem reporter to ask he bout de Skeldon sugar factory. He talk bout Wales. When he couldn’t talk no more he admit that he must tek some blame. He is de one that buy a coffee mill fuh grind sugar and de co0ffee mill can’t wuk.

Dem boys seh that if Jagdeo was such a good man wid money he couldn’t let dem Chinee smart him. De mill cost less than US$50 million but he pay US$200 million. Nuff people don’t want to seh wha dem think happen. Some people believe that nuff people full dem pocket from de Skeldon project. And some of dem bank dem money overseas.

But after that Jagdeo refuse to tek question from any reporter who wasn’t wukking wid him. He refuse to seh wha he do fuh de economy. He refuse to seh how he get rich and wha he banking he money.

Dem boys hear when a reporter ask him bout de radio licence and right away he holler how is Glenn Lall mek de reporter ask that question. He spend another hour talking bout Glenn Lall. Dem boys seh he talk so long that he got to call another press conference today to talk bout dem other things.

But he still got one question to answer. How come he never hold nuff press conference when he was president? Why he use to hide? And wha happen to he foundation?

Talk half and get Jagdeo to answer some more questions.