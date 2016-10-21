Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:55 AM

Jagdeo concedes that PPP should shoulder blame for sugar woes

Oct 21, 2016

-Remains open to talks with Govt. on the future of GuySuCo
For months, Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has been bashing the government for its failure

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo

to solve the issues affecting the sugar industry. But he admitted yesterday, that indeed, the PPP regime should shoulder some of the blame for the prevailing sugar woes.
Jagdeo made this comment during a press conference held yesterday at Freedom House.
There, the former President was asked by Kaieteur News whether he felt that the PPP should essentially take some responsibility for the troubles facing the sugar sector since those problems did not start 17 months ago.
The Opposition leader said, “On the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), I agree. I agree absolutely with what you are saying that the troubles with GuySuCo started some time back and a lot of it had to do with the cuts in the European Union prices where we lost about US$40M per annum of revenue.”
Jagdeo added, “But when the Government decided to close the Wales Sugar Estate, I said to them that we are prepared to sit and talk about the future of the industry because we believe that it has a future.”
The Opposition Leader said that he is still open to talks with the government once they have a serious approach that is not political or a product of some Cabinet Committee.

