Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to NSC’s request for assistance

Oct 21, 2016 Sports 0

Almost immediately after securing tryouts for four local footballers to Sporting Lisbon and Deportivo Alves respectively, the Alex Bunbury Sports & Academics Academy (ABSAA) once again acquiesced to a request this

Members of the Guyana futsal squad seen during a practice session yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

time by the National Sports Commission (NSC) to offer assistance to the nation’s young footballers as they prepare to represent Guyana, at the Inter-Guiana Games against Suriname.
Yesterday, during a simple presentation ceremony that was conducted at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, representative of ABSAA Junior Forrester handed over twelve pairs of boots to Manager of the Guyana Inter-Guiana Futsal team Dwaine Moses in the presence of the team and media.
Forrester speaking at the occasion disclosed that once they were approached they readily agreed to help the team, adding that they saw it was another good opportunity to fulfill an important role in the lives of young people and one that fitted in with their mandate to assist in the furtherance of sports development.
He said that the request was made at a recently staged press briefing to identify the four footballers who were selected to attend the tryouts at the two Academies and to reveal the location where the Academy would be located.
Moses in his response admitted that the request was done at short notice, but commended the ABSAA for supporting the call for assistance in a positive manner. He promised that the gift would be used in a responsible manner and expressed optimism that the players are determined to bring glory to this country in their clash against the Surinamese.

The young Inter-Guianas team poses with the boots compliments of the Alex Bunbury Sports & Academics Academy and officials yesterday.

Among the other persons of influence that were present at the ceremony included Women’s Football Association President Charmine Wade, who also serves as an ABSAA Representative and members of the team’s Technical Staff.
Meanwhile, Guyana opens its quest for top honours in the Futsal competition tomorrow, at the same venue.
The full team is: Jeremy Garrett, Cecil Jackman, Kendolph Lewis, Collyer Daniels, Joel McGarrell, Odell Gulliver, Ryan Hackett, Nyk Nichols, Bobby David (Goalkeeper), Romario Cain (Goalkeeper), Donquan Wilson and Seon Barrett.
The Manager is: Dwaine Moses, Head Coach-Thomas McKinnon, Goalkeeper Coach- Eon De Veira and Physiotherapist- Travis Sampson.

